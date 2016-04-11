San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- The San Diego Padres began their three-game series with the Colorado Rockies as the laughingstock of baseball but ended it with their offense and their dignity restored -- and with a series win.

Had they won Sunday, the Padres would have savored just their fourth-ever series sweep at Coors Field and their third ever of three or more games. However, the Rockies walloped five homers, three off starter James Shields, got a strong start from Chad Bettis and beat the Padres 6-3.

Nonetheless, the Padres left Coors Field in much better shape than when they arrived.

After getting shut out in three home losses to the Los Angeles Dodgers and being outscored 25-0, the Padres extended their major league record to 30 scoreless innings to begin a season before their offense began firing Friday with a six-run fourth inning that jump-started a 13-6 win.

The Padres erupted for two six-run innings Saturday and thrashed the Rockies 16-3. San Diego piled up 37 hits in those wins but was held to nine hits Sunday, when its solace was a series win.

“I think anytime you win a series, it’s a good thing,” rookie Padres manager Andy Green said. “Obviously, right after the game, you’re thinking about what you could have done differently to win a ballgame today. But I feel good about what we did here in Denver. That kind of turned our season around from the very beginning to where we are right now.”

The Padres hope the bats will remain warm when they open a series at Philadelphia on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-4

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 0-1, 11.25 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Aaron Nola, 0-0, 1.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Yangervis Solarte (right hamstring strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday. He pulled up near first base in the fourth inning Saturday after hitting a single to the gap in left-center. “It’s going to take a while for Solarte to recover,” manager Andy Green said. “It’s frustrating for him. He brings a ton of passion, a ton of energy out there every day.” Solarte began the season 6-for-16 (.375) in five games with three doubles and four RBIs, batting sixth in his first two games and fifth in the past three. “We’re hopeful this isn’t but a few weeks,” Green said. “And we’re hopeful he’s back in the middle of our order in short order.”

--INF Alexi Amarista was recalled from Triple-A El Paso taking the roster spot of 3B Yangervis Solarte (right hamstring strain). “It hurts to lose (Solarte),” manager Andy Green said, “but to have a guy like Lexi that you can bring up -- he’s been very successful for us before and came off the year last year as the starting shortstop.” Green said in the middle of spring training he told Amarista he was in a dogfight for a roster spot with Adam Rosales and lost out. Green said of Amarista, “It was a tough decision to send him down at the end (of spring training), but also knowing that he would be back at some point in time to help us do something special.”

--RF Matt Kemp went 0-for-4 and failed to hit the ball out of the infield Sunday. That was in stark contrast to his output in the first two games of the series at Denver, during which Kemp went 7-for-11 with three home runs and 10 RBIs. In 75 career games at Coors Field, Kemp is hitting .334 (97-for-290) with 21 doubles, five triples, 19 homers, 73 RBIs and 56 runs.

--2B Cory Spangenberg went 2-for-4 with one RBI and his first stolen base of the season Sunday. In the three-game series at Colorado, Spangenberg went 5-for-13 (.385) with one double, one triple, one homer and seven RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The biggest part was he pitched in effectively. It wasn’t just for show. He was able to throw strikes in there consistently today and made us respect it, and he worked his slider off of that.” -- San Diego LF Melvin Upton Jr., on Colorado RHP Chad Bettis, who held the Padres to two runs (one earned) in seven innings Sunday. The Rockies went on to win 6-3.