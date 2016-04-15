San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- When the San Diego Padres’ offense shows up, it is capable of putting up big numbers.

When it doesn‘t, things get really ugly.

After scoring 29 runs in two games over the weekend and 36 in a four-game span between April 8-11, San Diego (3-7) has managed just one run over their past three games. Just 10 games into the season, the Padres already have been shut out five times, which is an all-time record for any team’s first 10 games, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The pitchers they faced -- including three-time Cy Young award winner Clayton Kershaw -- haven’t helped, but the team’s .223 batting average through its first 10 games ranks 21st in the majors and 12th in the National League.

“It has a lot to do with who’s on the mound, but it has to do a lot more with the level which we choose to compete every single day,” San Diego manager Andy Green said. “Regardless of how difficult it is, we’ve got to be more competitive.”

Things got really bad in Philadelphia, where after scoring four runs in a win to start the series, the Padres managed just one run over the next 27 innings as they dropped three in a row.

Though 152 games remain in the season, Green isn’t just going to sit back and wait for the kinks to sort themselves out.

“I think it’s time for adjustments,” he said. “Talk about whatever sample size you want to talk about, it’s time for us to make mental, physical adjustments in the box. Refuse to get beat consistently, get in the box and win your at-bat. I‘m not going to get caught up in worrying about it, it’s just time for us to get it done.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-7

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Zack Greinke, 0-2, 9.90 ERA) at Padres (RHP James Shields, 0-2, 4.85 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Drew Pomeranz saw his record drop to 1-1 and his ERA rise to 3.27 after giving up two runs on three hits in six innings of a 3-0 loss to the Phillies on Thursday. Pomeranz threw 64 of his 101 pitches for strikes, mowing down eight Philadelphia batters but giving up a solo home run to Ryan Howard in the second inning.

--RHP James Shields takes the mound Friday to open up the series against Arizona, where he will be opposed by RHP Zack Greinke. Shields took the loss in each of his first two starts this season, throwing a combined 13 innings against the Rockies and Dodgers while giving up a total of seven runs on 12 hits. Last year, he was 2-2 with a 4.97 ERA (14 earned runs in 25 1/3 innings) in four starts against the Diamondbacks.

--3B Alexi Amarista had two of San Diego’s three hits against Philadelphia on Thursday, going 2-for-3 with a strikeout to raise his batting average to .455 on the young season. In the series against Philadelphia, he was 5-for-11 with a stolen base, a run and an RBI after being recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Sunday night.

--OF Matt Kemp hit .297 (11-for-37) over his first nine games of the season, becoming the first Padre ever to record 10 RBIs in the first five games of the year along the way. He was given the day off on Thursday as San Diego got shut out for the second time in three games and the fifth time this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If you continue to go out and make starts like that, if we get that from what technically is the back end of our rotation, we’ll be in really good shape throughout the year.” -- Manager Andy Green, on LHP Drew Pomeranz, who pitched well Thursday in San Diego’s 3-0 loss at Philadelphia.