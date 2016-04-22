San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Padres rotation has taken another blow before the St. Louis Cardinals arrive on Friday for a three-game series.

Left-hander Robbie Erlin was placed on the disabled list Thursday due to a sore left elbow.

Erlin being shut down comes on the heels of Tyson Ross, the team’s opening day starter, having his rehabilitation stall. Ross is on the DL with a bum right shoulder and has ceased his throwing program. He was to undergo an MRI so the Padres could get a better picture of what was going on.

The Padres had hoped the rotation, led by Ross, James Shields and Andrew Cashner, would be a strength. And it has, to a degree, but much of the production is going from its back end.

Drew Pomeranz has been nifty and so had Erlin in the month’s early stages.

But Erlin, who didn’t make the club out of camp, got knocked around good by Arizona this week. He allowed six earned runs and three homers.

Maybe there was a reason for that.

Erlin also missed four months in 2014 with left elbow issues. So there’s a possibility his latest injury could be more long-term than short-term.

“We’re hoping it’s not,” manager Andy Green said. “But arms are hard to pin down.”

With Erlin’s status, Green is scrambling for a stater to face the Cardinals’ Michael Wacha on Saturday night.

“We’ve had a rash of injuries lately,” Green said. “We came out of training camp feeling good.”

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-10

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Adam Wainwright, 0-2, 8.27 ERA) at Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 0-1, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tyson Ross, the Padres’ Opening Day starter, had an MRI on his sore right shoulder. The team was awaiting the results of the test, but it is clear Ross isn’t pitching for some time. Ross ceased his throwing program Tuesday when he felt discomfort in the shoulder.

--3B Yangervis Solarte (hamstring) has yet to begin running, and until he does so, he won’t be sent out on a minor league rehab stint. Solarte is taking batting practice from both sides of the plate and fielding grounders. However, he still hasn’t tested the hamstring with a sprint or by running and changing directions.

--2B Cory Spangenberg (quad) underwent an MRI exam Thursday, the results of which weren’t immediately available. Spangenberg could be down longer that the original 15 days on the disabled-list designation. The Padres are hobbling at various spots around the infield and could use Spangenberg’s versatility.

--LHP Brad Hand might have pitched himself out of contention for a Saturday spot start with LHP Robbie Erlin on the disabled list. “We like what he is doing in the ‘pen,” manager Andy Green said. Hand had pitched five scoreless innings this season before allowing a run in 1 2/3 innings Thursday against Pittsburgh. His arm seems to have the potential to be stretched out, but for now, Green probably will look elsewhere for a Saturday starter.

--RHP Leonel Campos was called up from Triple-A El Paso, but he probably will be used out of the bullpen rather than as a starter. Campos pitched in five games at El Paso, allowing four runs and four hits. He had 12 strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings. He likely will be used in the middle innings and in a long role. He faced eight batters but was only able to record one out in allowing four hits and seven runs (five earned) on Thursday night against the Pirates.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He puts in a good effort back there. That’s all you can ask for. I‘m a tough pitcher to call games and catch. I throw almost all of my pitches on both sides of the plate. It’s tough, but he did a good job.” -- RHP James Shields, on working with C Christian Bethancourt.