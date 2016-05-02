San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Ryan Buchter’s career might be finding some late life. Just like his fastball.

The 29-year-old left-hander joined his fifth organization when he signed as a free agent with the San Diego Padres this winter. Through 10 seasons in the farm systems of the Washington Nationals, Chicago Cubs (twice), Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers, the reliever had pitched just one inning in the major leagues -- he pitched the 12th inning and got the win for the Braves on June 20, 2014.

But he opened this season in the Padres’ bullpen and has quickly established himself as an attractive option for first-year manager Andy Green.

Relying primarily on a four-seam fastball that averages 92 mph, Buchter has allowed just six hits in his first 11 2/.3 innings. Most impressively he has struck out 16 in that time.

“This isn’t some anomaly month where he showed up in the big leagues out of nowhere and all of a sudden he’s striking people out,” Green said. “He’s always done that. That’s who he’s been. That’s where our interest was in him in the offseason.”

In fact, Buchter did average 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings over his long minor-league career. That rate only improved as Buchter advanced, topping out at 11.4 per nine innings when he got to Triple-A. It came with a high walk rate as well and Buchter has issued six already this season.

“It’s a high spin-rate heater and guys just have trouble with it,” Green said of Buchter’s main weapon, that four-seam fastball. “It gets on them. You go back all the way with him, historically, his strikeout numbers through the minor leagues have been very, very high.”

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-16

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Jon Gray, 0-0, 11.42 ERA) at Padres (RHP James Shields, 0-4, 3.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Robbie Erlin has stopped his throwing program and might have his elbow re-examined this week. Erlin has not pitched since April 17 due to tightness in his forearm and Padres manager Andy Green said Erlin is still not able to throw “free and easy.”

--OF Matt Kemp was 1-for-3 Sunday and 4-for-10 with four RBIs in the three-game series at Dodger Stadium. The former Dodger is a .287 hitter with 105 career home runs at Dodger Stadium.

--1B Wil Myers had one of the Padres’ three hits against Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw Sunday and has hits in 14 of his 15 games since April 15. Myers is batting .355 (22 for 62) with 10 RBIs in that time.

--LHP Drew Pomeranz allowed just one run on three hits in seven innings Sunday but lost a pitcher’s duel with Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw. Pomeranz matched up with Giants ace Madison Bumgarner in his previous start and is scheduled to match up against Mets RHP Noah Syndegaard in his next start. “I don’t (see) Drew shying away from it,” Padres manager Andy Green said. “We just have to find a way to support him.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was outstanding from the beginning of the game to the end. He threw the ball well, came very close to matching (Dodgers LHP Clayton) Kershaw pitch for pitch. ... We’ve got to do a better job offensively of picking him up.” -- Manager Andy Green, of LHP Drew Pomeranz, who allowed just one run in seven innings Sunday but lost a pitcher’s duel with Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw.