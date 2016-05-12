San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Carlos Villanueva talks like a proud big brother watching younger siblings spread their wings.

The objects of his attention were his younger Cubs teammates who have emerged as stars to help turn Chicago into the major league’s winningest team.

“I was here through a couple of the building years and I‘m glad to be able to help some of those guys,” said Villanueva, who pitched for Chicago between 2013-14 and spent last season with the Cardinals before signing with the Padres earlier this year.

Villanueva faced his old team on Wednesday and picked up his 50th career victory with a scoreless sixth inning of relief in the opening game of a day-night doubleheader.

”I‘m really proud when I see guys like Neil Ramirez and Justin Grimm and (Pedro) Strop and (Hector) Rondon and even (Anthony) Rizzo,“ Villanueva said. ”These are guys that didn’t have any an idea what they were doing when I was here.

“If I was able to help in the transition to being at the point where they are (now), that makes me happy.”

Now in his 11th major league season, the 32-year-old has a career record of 49-53 and a 4.20 ERA and 10 saves. He was 4-3 in 35 appearances with the Cardinals last year with a career-best 2.95 ERA.

Villanueva, who signed a one-year deal valued at a reported $1.5 million with the Padres, hopes to make the same kind of contributions in San Diego.

“I‘m really happy and excited to be a part of this and hopefully I can bridge that gap to the next generation of good Padres teams to come,” he said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-20

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Padres (RHP James Shields, 1-5, 3.60 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 4-2, 3.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Colin Rea got a no-decision in Game 1 of Wednesday’s split doubleheader with the Cubs. He gave up four runs on seven hits while walking a season-high-tying four and striking out three in five innings. He has a 7.54 ERA with 11 walks in four day games this year.

--LHP Drew Pomeranz (4-3) struck out a career-high-tying 10 and allowed just three hits through six shutout innings during a 1-0 win over the Cubs in Game 2 of a doubleheader Wednesday. It was his second consecutive win. He has now allowed just two runs in 11 innings pitched at Wrigley Field.

--RHP Fernando Rodney became only the second Padres pitcher ever to earn two saves in a day, joining Rollie Fingers (1977 at San Francisco). He has not allowed an earned run in 14 appearances (14 innings) this season, and he increased his save total to 10.

--C Christian Bethancourt was steady behind the plate in handling four pitchers and also supplied the game’s lone run with a towering solo homer in the Padres’ 1-0 victory over the Cubs in a doubleheader nightcap. “Bethancourt was unbelievable today behind the dish, the best I’ve seen him block,” Padres manager Andy Green said. “He called a great game and obviously hit the ball out of the stadium. Not a bad day for the kid.”

--3B Brett Wallace went just 1-for-3 in Wednesday’s opening game, but his one hit was the key for the Padres. Wallace clubbed a three-run, two-out home run in the seventh inning to give San Diego the lead. He recorded three RBIs in a game for the first time since Aug. 17, 2013, at the Angels while with Houston. He struck out as a pinch hitter in the nightcap Wednesday.

--RHP James Shields (1-5, 3.60 ERA) makes his eighth start of the season Thursday night as the Padres open a four-game series in Milwaukee. Shields has gone 1-3 in his last five starts with a 3.09 ERA. He took the loss in his last outing on Saturday against the Mets, allowing four runs in six innings in the Padres’ 6-3 defeat.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Our bullpen did a great job today in both games, and that’s huge. If I keep going five or six every time and they come in and throw three or four scoreless, that’s pretty awesome.” -- LHP Drew Pomeranz, the winning pitcher in the second game of San Diego’s doubleheader sweep at Wrigley Field on Wednesday.