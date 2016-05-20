San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Padres are in a stretch in which they can get healthy.

Or they can get buried.

The last-place Padres are three games into a 12-game stint against their National League West colleagues.

The first-place Giants just left town, and they left a mark, beating the Padres 3-1 Thursday night to complete a three-game sweep. San Francisco outscored San Diego 10-3 in the series.

Next up, the Los Angeles Dodgers visit San Diego. They last time the Dodgers checked in, they checked out with three straight shutouts.

When the Dodgers exit, the Padres point their plane to San Francisco for a three-game series and then head to Arizona for a four-game stint against the Diamondbacks.

If the Padres can shake off their injuries, find an offense and win some games, they could be right back in the NL West race.

However, if their questionable depth is exposed and they continue to struggle at the plate, the Padres could crowned the division’s worst team.

First up is the Dodgers series, and that should be enough to get the Padres’ attention.

“You show up every game and want to win that ballgame,” San Diego manager Andy Green said. “It doesn’t matter if it is against the Milwaukee Brewers or the Los Angeles Dodgers.”

That is a solid approach, but it is always more imperative to win within the division. And to put it simply, the last-place Padres, who have lost four straight, haven’t done much of that going 7-14 so far against NL West foes.

“Obviously, you got to beat teams in your division,” Green said.

The Padres get the chance to do just that in their next three series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-25

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Scott Kazmir 3-3, 4.89 ERA) at Padres (LHP Christian Friedrich 0-1, 1.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Yangervis Solarte (hamstring) started a two-game rehab stint with Triple A El Paso, going 2-for-4 with a walk and two RBIs on Thursday. Manager Andy Green said the team will evaluate Solarte’s progress, but it doesn’t seem as if Solarte is that far off from rejoining the team. With Solarte being out, left-handed-hitting INF Brett Wallace, an offensive player, has been forced to play more defense than the club prefers.

--RHP Andrew Cashner (hamstring) continues to make progress. and he should be ready to go when eligible to come off the disabled list Tuesday. Manager Andy Green said Cashner could start in that game at San Francisco. Or the team could keep veteran RHP James Shields on his usual schedule, with Cashner throwing Wednesday.

--CF Jon Jay returned to the lineup after not starting since Friday, when he hurt his shoulder while making a diving play in Milwaukee. Jay’s presence was felt quickly, as he singled in his first at-bat, and he finished 2-for-4. “He’s a big part of the team,” manager Andy Green said. “We are thrilled to have him back.” Jay entered the game as the majors’ top hitter with runners in scoring position, batting .500 (13-for-26).

--LF Melvin Upton Jr. is being rewarded for his improved play. For the second time this season, Upton batted in the No. 2 hole, and it could be a move that isn’t short-term. “What Melvin has been doing is getting on base,” manager Andy Green said. Wil Myers has been batting second for the majority of games, but his bat has cooled of late. Upton has gone from the eighth spot on Opening Day to No. 5, No. 4 and now No. 2. He went 0-for-4 on Thursday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Honestly, I‘m at the point where I‘m pretty much done tipping my hat to other pitchers. We have to have better at-bats.” -- Manager Andy Green, after the Padres were outscored 10-3 while losing three consecutive games to the Giants.