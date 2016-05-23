San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Over the past three days against the Dodgers, the San Diego Padres played 37 innings. Their starting pitchers, however, worked only 15

1/3 innings.

"Our bullpen has been stretched," Padres manager Andy Green said Sunday evening after San Diego's 17-inning, 9-5 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park. "It's safe to say we're going to need help."

No question. Every reliever in the Padres' bullpen worked at least two innings in the Dodgers series. Two worked five innings.

So a call will be going out to the minor leagues Sunday night for bullpen help. But who to call?

The leading candidates would seem to be left-handers Keith Hessler and Frank Garces from Triple-A El Paso, partially because right-handers Leonel Campos and Tayron Guerrero recently were with the Padres and aren't eligible to return until, respectively, Thursday and next Sunday.

"We're going to need add some innings and need our starters to go deeper for the three games in San Francisco," said Green, who has another problem. When Andrew Cashner is activated from the disabled list to start Tuesday's game against the Giants, the Padres could be carrying six starters.

Could Christian Friedrich or former reliever Cesar Vargas be temporarily moved from the rotation to the bullpen? That would give the Padres desperately needed bullpen innings as they approach a day off Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-26

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Padres (LHP Drew Pomeranz, 4-4, 1.98 ERA) at Giants (RHP Johnny Cueto, 6-1, 2.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Matt Kemp, who went 0-for-7 with three strikeouts Sunday, is in a major slump. He has one hit -- a homer Tuesday off Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner -- in his last 28 at-bats with 12 strikeouts. Kemp has perennially struggled in May. Last year he hit .186 in May with no homers and 10 RBIs. This May, he is hitting .155 (13-for-84) with three homers and 11 RBIs.

--LHP Ryan Buchter's scoreless streak ended at 18 2/3 innings Sunday when he gave up a game-tying homer to Dodgers PH Justin Turner with one out in the seventh inning. Buchter had struck out six of the seven Dodgers he faced going into Sunday's outing, which marked the first time this season that he worked in a third consecutive game.

--RHP Colin Rea started Sunday's game and was staked to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth. However, he walked the leadoff hitter in the top of the sixth and was charged with three runs without retiring a hitter in the inning. "I didn't get the job done in the sixth," Rea said. "With a four-run lead, you have to be on the attack. That leadoff walk in the sixth is where it all started."

--LF Melvin Upton Jr. was 3-for-7 Sunday and drove home the tying run with an eighth-inning triple. Upton hit a walk-off homer Friday against the Dodgers and came within a foot of duplicating the feat Saturday night. Upton is hitting .297 (19-for-64) in his last 17 games and is hitting .327 (18-for-55) in the seventh inning or later this season with two doubles, a triple and four homers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: "You're going to carry a little baggage forward from a game like today." -- Manager Andy Green, after the Padres lost 9-5 to the Dodgers in a 17-inning game Sunday.