San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- It is not an easy time to be a starting pitcher in San Diego.

Opening Day starter Tyson Ross made only one that appearance before doing down with an injury, and fellow starter Robbie Erlin made only three appearances before undergoing season-ending Tommy John surgery the first week of April. Andrew Cashner just returned from the disabled list, and Ceasr Vargas went on the DL Sunday.

But with Drew Pomeranz and James Shields leading the way and closer Fernando Rodney finishing up well, the Padres have a 3.38 team ERA since April 29, the third-best in the major leagues in that time. The team’s rotation had a 3.29 ERA in that stretch, also third in the majors.

Pomeranz gave up five earned runs in six innings in a 6-3 loss to Arizona on Sunday, but until then had led the NL in ERA (0.87) and opponents’ batting average (.126) in May, when he had five previous starts. Even with that outing, the Padres’ starters have a 3.52 ERA since April 29.

”It’s a good group of guys -- it is not necessarily the group that we thought we were going to start out the year with,“ San Diego manager Andy Green said. ‘Cash’ just got back off the DL. Tyson hasn’t been around. Lost Robbie Erlin. You look at the guy starting today. He has thrown the ball as well as anyone in the league at this point. Obviously very pleased with the way he has been.”

Pomeranz had given up three earned runs in five previous May starts, but even after Sunday his ERA was in the top 10 in the league at 2.48. Pomeranz has six quality starts and Shields has eight, one short of league leaders Clayton Kershaw and Madison Bumgarner. Shields has a 3.06 ERA and a deceiving 2-6 record.

”Shields has been outstanding,“ Green said. ”We haven’t been able to get him in the win column much. Has nothing to do with him. He’s throwing the ball incredibly well. Working deep into ball games.

“Everybody else is kind of rounding out the rotation. We feel good about what our guys are done. You are going to run through situations like this when guys get hurt. The depth is always tested.”

Christian Friedrich, who has made three starts since entering the rotation, won the first game of the Arizona series Friday, his first victory since July 13, 2012. He is 1-1 with a 1.65 ERA. Rodney has not allowed an earned run and has 10 saves in 19 innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-31

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 2-4, 4.87 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Nathan Karns, 4-1, 3.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Cesar Vargas (elbow soreness) was placed on the disabled list Sunday after reporting pain in his elbow after his Saturday start in which he gave up seven runs on six hits and two walks in 1 2/3 innings. “We weren’t aware of anything until after the game yesterday,” San Diego manager Andy Green said. “He came in and talked about some elbow discomfort.” Vargas saw a doctor Sunday, and the Padres did not feel he would be able to make his next start, Green said. Vargas had been feeling elbow soreness for some time, but he did not tell the Padres until Saturday night. Through an interpreter, Vargas said: “I’ll do the work I need to do and give my arm a little break here.” Asked about a possible Tommy John diagnosis, Green said, “I wouldn’t say that at all. I have no idea of the extent of it. We just know he didn’t feel good coming out of his start last night. I don’t want to read too much into it.” Vargas hit 94 mph in his previous start against Milwaukee.

--RHP Colin Rea started and gave up one run in one inning at Triple-A El Paso on Sunday and is the top candidate to replaced injured Cesar Vargas in the starting rotation. The Padres optioned Rea to El Paso retroactive to May 22, basically to lighten his workload, and he is eligible return to the major leagues in time to make a June 2 start at Seattle, which was Vargas’ next scheduled start. “That’s a legitimate possibility right now,” San Diego manager Andy Green said.

--RHP Leonel Campos pitched a scoreless innings after recalled from Triple-A El Paso earlier Sunday, when RHP Cesar Vargas was placed on the disabled list. Campos is making his third stint with the Padres after being recalled for one day on April 21 and again on May 14. He pitched two scoreless innings May 14 against Milwaukee. Campos is 1-1 with a 4.79 ERA in 15 appearances with El Paso this season.

--LHP Drew Pomeranz gave up six runs in five innings Sunday after having given up only three runs in 31 innings over his previous five May starts. His ERA jumped from 1.70 to 2.48, but he still ranks in the NL top 10. He gave up five runs in the second inning, one scoring when 1B Wil Myers made a poor decision that turned a bunt into a single and another on a close play at the plate on an infield grounder. “I guess I was due for one of those crazy innings,” Pomeranz said. “They had a good approach that inning. They were sitting on some good pitches and picked some good pitches to hit.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Sometimes pitchers don’t tell you absolutely everything, because they want to take the ball. They want to be the man. They want to take of the advantage to pitch in the major leagues. To some degree, you can’t fault him for that. You wish everybody was forthright so you could take care of everybody. In his case, I think he just wanted to pitch. I can appreciate that and applaud that. At the same time, it makes it hard to take care of guys when you don’t know what they are going through.” -- Manager Andy Green, of RHP Cesar Vargas, who was placed on the disabled list Sunday after reporting pain in his elbow after his Saturday start.

==