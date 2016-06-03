San Diego Padres - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Three outfielders at Triple-A El Paso are playing well enough to warrant a shot at making the majors with the San Diego Padres.

Each, however, is at least temporarily blocked -- two by players with tough-to-trade contacts and the third by one of the Padres’ top performers.

Center fielder Manuel Margot is considered the top prospect in the Padres’ system, and he is batting .299. however, the 21-year-old, who has 16 steals with a .362 on-base percentage, has nowhere to go as long as Jon Jay is playing center for the Padres. Jay is hitting .301 and ranks among the top five leadoff hitters in the National League when it comes to reaching base.

While Jay is likely to become the subject of trade speculation as the Aug. 1 trade deadline nears, corner outfielders Melvin Upton Jr. and Matt Kemp might be more difficult to move -- which could make it hard for the Padres to take a look at Hunter Renfroe and Alex Dickerson.

Renfroe, 24, was the Padres’ first-round (13th overall pick) in the 2013 draft and is hitting .325 with a system-leading 12 homers and 39 RBIs. But his best position is right field, the spot occupied by Kemp, who is owed $66 million through the end of the 2019 season. Kemp’s trade prospects are further hindered by the fact that the 31-year-old is hitting .240 ... albeit with 13 homers and 35 RBIs.

Dickerson, 26, had a 29-game hitting streak snapped Wednesday night but still leads the Pacific Coast League with a .400 average. He has eight homers and 35 RBIs in 40 games.

The left fielder is behind Upton, who is owed $26 million through the end of the 2017 season -- although his play this season (.251, six homers, 23 RBIs) is likely improving his tradability. He drove in two runs Thursday.

Of the three Triple-A outfielders, Dickerson is considered the prospect with the lowest ceiling. He went a combined 4-for-18 (.222) with a homer and four RBIs in brief major league stints with San Diego last year and this year.

MLB Team Report - San Diego Padres - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-34

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Chris Rusin, 1-3, 4.75 ERA) at Padres (LHP Drew Pomeranz, 4-5, 2.48 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeremy Guthrie was released by Thursday by the Padres’ Triple-A El Paso affiliate. Guthrie was 3-5 with a 6.60 ERA in 11 starts. At the end of spring training, the 37-year-old veteran signed a minor league contract with the Padres that included a June 1 opt-out clause.

--RHP Leonel Campos was optioned to Triple-A El Paso when the Padres recalled RHP Colin Rea to make the Thursday start against the Mariners. Overall, Campos was 1-0 with a 7.94 ERA with San Diego. However, in his third stint this season, Campos allowed one hit with three walks and four strikeouts in 3 1/3 scoreless innings.

--RHP Colin Rea, recalled to make the start Thursday, couldn’t get the win despite being staked to a 10-run lead. He allowed six runs (five earned) in 5 1/3 innings. He departed with one out in the sixth with the Padres leading the Mariners 12-4.

--RHP Cesar Vargas, who has been on the disabled list since May 29, had a MRI exam that showed the pain in his arm was the flexor muscle and not the UCL. But Vargas will not be able to throw a ball for at least three weeks before the flexor is re-evaluated.

--RHP Brandon Maurer has allowed 14 runs (13 earned) on 14 hits over his last nine outings covering 7 2/3 innings, bumping his ERA from 3.57 to 7.01. As the Padres blew a 10-run lead and lost Thursday, he took the loss after allowing three hits to the three batters he faced. All of the runners eventually scored.

--LHP Ryan Buchter has allowed five runs on four hits a walk and a hit batter over his last three innings as his ERA has jumped from 0.43 to 2.25. He was charged with four runs in two-thirds of an inning Thursday.

--CF Jon Jay collected a career-high five hits Thursday. He is 9-for-11 the last two games with four runs and two RBIs to raise his batting average from .274 to .301. He has six doubles in his past seven games.

--RHP Jon Edwards made an impressive first rehab appearance for Class A Lake Elsinore on Thursday, striking out all three batters he faced. He has been on the disabled list all season due to a right flexor strain.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was one of those things that was borderline inexplicable.” -- Manager Andy Green, after the Padres blew a 10-run lead and lost 16-13 to the Mariners in the highest-scoring game in Petco Park history.