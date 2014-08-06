Preview: Padres at Twins

The Minnesota Twins look to maintain their dominance of the San Diego Padres when the teams complete a quick two-game series in Minneapolis on Wednesday. After posting a 3-1 win in the series opener Tuesday, the Twins had run their winning streak in the overall series to nine straight. The run, which dates back to June 24, 2008, gives Minnesota a 12-3 series advantage.

Although there are several teams ahead of them in the standings, the Twins have won three straight to get within 7 1/2 games of the second wild card in the American League. The Padres also face extremely tough odds in getting into any postseason discussions, but they had won 10 of 15 games entering the series and their dormant offense had shown some recent signs of life. San Diego outhit Minnesota by a 12-5 margin in Tuesday’s loss, but stranded 11 runners and went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Odrisamer Despaigne (2-3, 2.68 ERA) vs. Twins RH Kevin Correia (5-13, 4.96)

After posting a 1.31 ERA through his first five career starts, the rookie Despaigne has given up 11 runs (eight earned) in 9 1/3 innings over his last two starts. He has walked six while surrendering 15 hits in that span, which has given him three straight losing decisions. The Cuba native has let up just two home runs in 43 2/3 innings overall.

The American League leader in losses, Correia is coming off a no-decision at Kansas City in which he gave up one earned run in six solid innings. He has seven quality starts in his last 10 appearances after posting just five in his first 12. One of those few early quality outings came at San Diego on May 20, when he allowed three runs and struck out a season-high six in six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres OF Will Venable is 5-for-12 with a triple against Correia.

2. Twins 2B Brian Dozier is 11-for-23 during a six-game hitting streak.

3. San Diego is 40-1 when leading after six innings.

PREDICTION: Twins 5, Padres 4