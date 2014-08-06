Twins 3, Padres 1: Kennys Vargas hit a three-run homer in his fourth career game to back a solid start by Phil Hughes as host Minnesota took the opener of a two-game set.

Hughes (11-8) allowed a run and seven hits in six innings while tying a season high with nine strikeouts. Brian Dozier was 2-for-3 with a walk and scored a run for the Twins, who have won three straight to pull within 7 1/2 games of the second wild card.

Yonder Alonso slugged a solo homer among three hits to pace San Diego, which has lost nine straight meetings with Minnesota. Jesse Hahn (7-3) took the loss after giving up three runs on four hits and four walks in 5 2/3 innings.

Alonso snapped a scoreless tie when he took Hughes deep to lead off the fifth for his first home run since June 7. Dozier doubled with one out in the sixth and Trevor Plouffe walked to set things up for Vargas, who launched his first career homer to right to make it 3-1.

Two Twins relievers bridged the gap to Glen Perkins, who worked around a pair of singles in the ninth for his 28th save. San Diego outhit Minnesota 12-5, but left 11 men on base and went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Twins sent 1B Joe Mauer (oblique) and RHP Ricky Nolasco (elbow) to rehab assignments at Single-A Cedar Rapids. ... Alonso doubled in the second with Yasmani Grandal on first base but Dozier’s relay throw home nailed Grandal for the final out of the inning. ... The Padres will hire Texas Rangers assistant general manager A.J. Preller as their new general manager, according to a report by Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal.