Preview: Padres at White Sox

The San Diego Padres have a chance to record only their second road series victory of the season when they visit the Chicago White Sox on Saturday in the middle contest of a three-game set. San Diego, which is 1-6-1 in its eight away series this season, won Friday’s opener 4-1 and continues to get strong work from its bullpen, which is second in the majors with a 2.34 ERA behind Washington (2.21). “In this day and age the bullpen is so important,” Padres manager Bud Black told reporters. “Our guys have been pretty solid all year, pretty consistent. We saw that again (Friday). We feel good about our ‘pen. It’s a big part of our early season victories.”

The White Sox, who had their three-game winning streak snapped, got another solid performance from a starter in John Danks, and the rotation has posted a 2.21 ERA in its last 10 turns. “They’ve come along,” manager Robin Ventura told reporters. “I think they’re getting stronger as we go along. Where we’re at right now, you stay with them and we have confidence when they go out there.” Chicago’s Andre Rienzo is coming off his first loss of the season and opposes Tyson Ross, who yielded more than one earned run for the first time since April 28 in his last outing.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Tyson Ross (5-4, 2.97 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Andre Rienzo (4-1, 3.95)

Ross yielded five runs (four earned) and nine hits over five innings but was not saddled with the 7-5 loss at Arizona on Monday. The 27-year-old California native, who has emerged as the staff ace with Andrew Cashner (elbow) on the disabled list, yielded one earned run in seven innings in each of his previous four starts (1.29 ERA). Ross, who is 14-30 in his career, was 6-18 in three seasons with Oakland and two of those wins came in his two appearances (one start) against the White Sox.

Rienzo was in a tough spot against Masahiro Tanaka and the New York Yankees in his last outing and yielded five runs (two earned) and six hits in five innings of a 7-1 loss Sunday - all part of the learning process, according to Ventura. “You have that any time you have young players,” Ventura told reporters. The 25-year-old Brazilian has struck out 15 in his last two starts covering 11 innings and yielded three or fewer earned runs in his last six turns.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago SS Alexei Ramirez is hitting .362 with two home runs and nine RBIs in his last 13 games.

2. San Diego RHP Huston Street is 16-for-16 in save opportunities this season after pitching a perfect ninth inning Friday.

3. The White Sox have recorded a major league-best 1,000 quality starts since the beginning of 2003.

PREDICTION: White Sox 3, Padres 2