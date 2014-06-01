Preview: Padres at White Sox

Chris Sale, Chicago’s red-hot ace, tries to prevent the White Sox from behind swept when they host the San Diego Padres in the finale of their three-game series. Sale was originally scheduled to square off against fellow left-hander Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday when Chicago begins a six-game road trip. “Whenever they need me or my name is called, I’m going out there. It just so happens to be Sunday, which for me makes sense because I only threw three innings,” Sale told reporters about his Tuesday start against Cleveland that was cut short because of a rain delay. “So go out there on regular rest and get it going, try to find a groove.”

Sale opposes Eric Stults, who is winless in his last three starts (0-2) and has a .318 batting average against in 2014, but pitched well in his last outing. San Diego prevailed 4-2 on Saturday behind a season-high four hits from Will Venable - raising his average to .213. “We’re just not getting that hit, the hit that gets you over the hump,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura told reporters after Chicago totaled nine hits and went 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position in the last two games.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres LH Eric Stults (2-5, 4.92 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Chris Sale (4-0, 1.73)

Stults allowed three runs, five hits and four walks in six innings, and received a no-decision in San Diego’s 4-3 victory at Arizona on Tuesday. The 34-year-old Indiana native, who is 0-4 with a 5.04 ERA in six road outings this season, has won only twice in his last nine turns, but the Padres are 6-3 in those contests. Stults recorded quality starts in three of his last four outings, including a 9-3 victory over Miami on May 10 when he yielded two runs and six hits in six innings.

Sale pitched three scoreless and hitless innings against the Indians before a 1-hour, 58-minute rain delay ended his night in his second start since returning from the disabled list because of a flexor muscle strain in his left elbow. The 25-year-old Florida native retired the first 17 batters he faced against the New York Yankees on May 22 and wound up allowing one hit and striking out 10 in six innings, and has yielded only one run and two hits over his last 16 frames dating back to his last turn before going on the DL. Sale, who has never faced San Diego, has a microscopic 0.69 WHIP and an equally impressive .138 batting average against.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Diego, which clinched only its second road series of the season (2-7-1), is 20-4 when scoring four or more runs and 6-26 when it does not.

2. Chicago DH Paul Konerko went 1-for-4 on Saturday after missing the last two contests (back).

3. Padres CF Cameron Maybin left Saturday’s game in the top of the second inning with right calf tightness.

PREDICTION: White Sox 5, Padres 0