Preview: Padres at White Sox

Two teams in the midst of losing streaks square off Friday, when the Chicago White Sox host the San Diego Padres for the opener of a three-game series. Chicago has dropped a season-high five consecutive games and eight of its last 10 while San Diego has lost three straight contests and seven of eight.

The White Sox spotted Minnesota six runs in the first two innings on Thursday and ended up falling 7-6. The slumping Matt Davidson went deep in the loss but is just 3-for-30 with two homers in his last 10 games. San Diego appeared in line for a victory when it took a lead into the ninth inning on Thursday, but Texas put up four runs in the bottom of the frame to register a 5-2 win. Padres slugger Wil Myers, who has recorded just one RBI (on a solo homer) over his last seven contests, is just 1-for-9 with four strikeouts against scheduled White Sox starter Miguel Gonzalez.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Jhoulys Chacin (3-3, 5.26 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Miguel Gonzalez (3-2, 3.18)

Chacin settled for a no-decision in his last turn, when he gave up one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He has been pounded in four road starts, going 1-3 with a 10.24 ERA, 2.02 WHIP and .349 batting average against. The 29-year-old Chacin is allowing opponents to hit .370 with runners in scoring position, well above his overall .258 batting average against.

Gonzalez has lost consecutive starts after opening the season by winning his first three decisions. He was torched for seven runs - six earned - and 14 hits in six innings by Detroit on April 30 before allowing just two runs and six hits in 6 2/3 frames against Baltimore in his last turn. Gonzalez started once against the Padres but did not factor in the decision after giving up three runs and six hits over six innings in 2013 while with the Orioles.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Padres won two of three against the White Sox in Chicago in 2014.

2. Chicago 3B Todd Frazier is 4-for-22 with no extra-base hits and one RBI in May.

3. San Diego LF Matt Szczur is 4-for-9 in three games since being acquired from the Chicago Cubs.

PREDICTION: White Sox 8, Padres 6