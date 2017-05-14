Preview: Padres at White Sox

The Chicago White Sox snapped a six-game slide with a walk-off win on Saturday and have a chance to earn their first series win this month when they host the San Diego Padres in the rubber match of a three-game interleague series on Sunday. Yolmer Sanchez plated the winning run on Saturday to cap a 10-hit night for the White Sox.

Avisail Garcia remains the most potent hitter in the Chicago lineup and belted his sixth home run on Saturday, but two-hit nights from Todd Frazier (.189 batting average) and Tyler Saladino (.215) were surprises. Sanchez went without an RBI during the losing streak and was hitless on the night Saturday before plating Saladino in the ninth. Trying to push that White Sox offense back down will be struggling right-hander Jered Weaver, who takes the mound for the Padres against Chicago ace Jose Quintana. San Diego dropped eight of its last 10 games and is enduring its own problems on offense with an average of 2.9 runs in those 10 contests.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN San Diego, CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres RH Jered Weaver (0-4, 6.81 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Jose Quintana (2-5, 4.46)

Weaver is still looking for his first win and was lit up in each of his last three turns, allowing a total of 22 runs - 17 earned - and 22 hits in 12 2/3 innings. The veteran endured his shortest outing of the season against Texas on Tuesday, when he was reached for seven runs in three frames. Weaver, who spent the first 11 years of his career in the American League with the Los Angeles Angels, is 12-2 with a 1.89 ERA in 15 career starts against Chicago.

Quintana posted back-to-back wins over the Kansas City Royals while allowing a total of one earned run and striking out 17 in 14 innings on April 26 and May 2 but fell off again last Sunday at Baltimore. The Colombia native, who endured a four-start losing streak to begin the season, was roughed up for four runs on nine hits and three walks in five innings against the Orioles. Quintana is making his first career start against the Padres and is 6-8 with a 2.69 ERA in 18 interleague starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres 1B Wil Myers homered in three of the last four games.

2. Chicago LF Melky Cabrera is 3-for-25 over the last six games.

3. San Diego LHP Brad Hand allowed a run in four of his last five appearances to raise his ERA from 0.64 to 1.71.

PREDICTION: White Sox 8, Padres 2