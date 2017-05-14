Sanchez's walk-off hit lifts White Sox over Padres

CHICAGO -- As soon as Yolmer Sanchez saw his single scoot through the infield and into center field, he knew that the six-game losing streak the Chicago White Sox had battled through had finally ended.

Tyler Saladino's speed made that a reality.

Saladino scored from second base on Sanchez's walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning as the White Sox slipped past the San Diego Padres 5-4 on Saturday night.

Saladino, who walked to lead off the inning, scored by narrowly avoiding the tag of Padres catcher Austin Hedges with a head-first slide.

"I was 100 percent sure that he scored the run," Sanchez said. "I saw his legs and I knew he avoided the tag."

Saladino, who had two hits and scored a pair of runs, had no doubt he was safe as soon as he got around Hedges.

"I just set myself up to get completely out of his way, no matter how I had to do it," Saladino said. "I wasn't going to get touched and make sure I reached the base at the same time."

Padres manager Andy Green challenged the call, which was confirmed by video replay.

"I'm sure they got it right," Green said. "I wanted to know we had a chance before I asked for (the video review). If they won the game, they deserved to go out there and celebrate on the field."

David Robertson (2-0) earned the win while Brad Hand (0-3) took the loss.

The White Sox won for the first time since May 4 after taking their first lead with a pair of runs in the fifth inning. Melky Cabrera's RBI single snapped a 4-4 tie after Leury Garcia's RBI groundout scored Kevan Smith, who singled to lead off the inning and advanced on Saladino's double.

Trailing by a run in the eighth inning, the Padres tied the game at 4 on a solo home run by Wil Myers, who launched a 433-foot shot off of Chicago reliever Tommy Kahnle.

But after Robertson kept the game tied in the ninth, the White Sox needed little time to produce the game-winner.

The Padres took a 3-2 lead in their half of the fifth on Myers' sacrifice fly off Anthony Swarzak. San Diego's Allen Cordoba snapped a 1-1 tie in the third inning with a one-out, solo home run. The blast to center field came after Manuel Margot greeted White Sox starter Dylan Covey with a home run on the first pitch of the game.

It marked the second straight night the Padres homered on the first pitch. Szczur led off Friday night's 6-3 victory with a home run.

Despite surrendering the homers, Covey was solid and struck out nine over 4 1/3 before the Chicago bullpen took over.

"It's when you let guys get on base and then your focus kind of wanders and then you give up the home runs," Covey said. "That's what really hurts you. You can stay in the game with solo home runs. But if I can minimize the other guys getting on base and then giving up the home runs, that's what I was able to do today."

The White Sox tied the game at 1 on Garcia's solo home run in the second inning. Trailing 2-1 in the fourth inning, the White Sox took advantage of a throwing error by Padres third baseman Ryan Schimpf, which allowed Jose Abreu to reach. Padres starter Trevor Cahill then unleashed three wild pitches, which moved Abreu around the bases.

But after twice erasing deficits, the White Sox finally came through in the end to end their drought.

"It's always good to win," Sanchez said. "This has been a rough week for us, but we battled every day and our heads were always up. This is a good win for us."

NOTES: Padres manager Andy Green said Saturday there's a "good chance" RHP Jarred Cosart may be activated from the disabled list Sunday. Cosart has been on the disabled list with a right hamstring strain, but Green said Cosart is feeling good and nearing a return. ... OF Alex Dickerson (back) has started to do baseball activities, but is not running yet, Green said. "Everything is moving as it should," said Green, who said he believed Dickerson could be on target to return by mid-June if Dickerson does not experience any setbacks. ... White Sox RHP James Shields (strained right lat) continues to rehab since being placed on the disabled list retroactive to April 18. Manager Rick Renteria said Saturday there is no timetable for his return. "We knew he had the inflammation, the soreness, so we were going to take whatever time it took to be able to get him back on the mound," Renteria said.