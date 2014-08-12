Preview: Phillies at Angels

Josh Hamilton has good reason to believe he’ll break out of his 1-for-24 slump Tuesday when the Los Angeles Angels begin a two-game set against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies. The Angels outfielder is 6-for-11 with three home runs in his career against Jerome Williams, who is making his Phillies debut after being claimed off waivers from Texas on Sunday. Philadelphia has lost seven in a row against the Angels, who are 3 1/2 games back of first-place Oakland in the American League West, but 5 1/2 clear for a wild-card spot.
The Phillies have lost three of their last four, but first baseman Ryan Howard is showing signs of life by going 8-for-30 with two homers and nine RBIs over his last seven games. While Howard is heating up, the Angels have lost five of their last six while batting .223 as a team since the All-Star break. “There’s some improvement that we need from players,” manager Mike Scioscia told reporters. “A lot of this is cyclical. We have a lot of guys that are obviously struggling right now, and we need to just keep pushing forward.”
TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, CSN (Philadelphia), FSN West (Los Angeles)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Jerome Williams (2-5, 6.71 ERA) vs. Angels RH C.J. Wilson (8-8, 4.82)
Williams is starting in place of Sean O’Sullivan, who was designated for assignment after yielding five runs in six innings against Houston on Thursday. Williams has appeared in 28 games – including two starts – for the Astros and Rangers this season. The 32-year-old has posted a 10.29 ERA in three relief appearances covering seven innings this season against the Angels.
Wilson’s struggles continued Thursday against the Dodgers when he issued four walks and allowed four runs over 5 2/3 innings. The 33-year-old owns an 11.03 ERA in his last six starts. “There is definitely concern,” Scioscia said of Wilson, who is 0-1 with a 4.00 ERA in three career games (one start) against the Phillies. “There’s certainly been some head-scratching over the last seven or eight starts.”
1. Hamilton hasn’t homered at Angel Stadium since Aug. 18, 2013 against Houston.
2. The Phillies bullpen had allowed one earned run over its previous 24 2/3 innings before Justin De Fratus allowed two runs in one inning against the Mets on Monday.
3. The Angels are 25-10 in their last 35 home games.
PREDICTION: Angels 7, Phillies 4