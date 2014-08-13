Preview: Phillies at Angels

The Los Angeles Angels began the week mired in a rare offensive slump, but the Philadelphia Phillies might be the perfect remedy. The Angels conclude their two-game set against the visiting Phillies on Wednesday with a new perspective after erupting for seven runs in the sixth inning of Tuesday’s 7-2 victory. Los Angeles, which entered Tuesday’s play averaging 3.2 runs since the All-Star break, remained 3 1/2 games back of first-place Oakland in the American League West with the victory.

While Angels outfielder Kole Calhoun has recorded four straight multi-hit games, MVP candidate Mike Trout is looking to bounce back after going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Tuesday. Philadelphia has lost four of its last five, but outfielder/first baseman Darin Ruf is making a bid for more playing time by going 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs over his last two games. Ruf is part of a crowded rotation in the outfield, where he’s battling for at-bats with Domonic Brown and Grady Sizemore behind starters Ben Revere and Marlon Byrd.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, CSN (Philadelphia), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH A.J. Burnett (6-12, 4.29 ERA) vs. Angels RH Jered Weaver (12-7, 3.68)

Burnett is 0-4 with a 6.66 ERA in five starts since the All-Star break, including a dismal outing last Friday against the Mets when he allowed five runs on 11 hits over six innings. “I’ve got to get the ball back in the zone, get back in my lanes and get the ball back on the corners where it belongs,” Burnett told reporters. Albert Pujols has homered twice in 21 at-bats against the 37-year-old, who is 2-3 with a 4.81 ERA in nine career starts against the Angels.

Weaver lost for the first time since June 16 when he allowed four runs over six innings against Boston last Friday. “I was kind of battling the whole night,” Weaver told reporters. “I couldn’t make pitches. That’s all there is to it.” The 6-foot-7 veteran, who is facing Philadelphia for the first time since 2008, owns a 65-28 record and a 2.68 ERA in 125 career starts at Angel Stadium.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia has lost eight in a row to the Angels over the last 12 seasons.

2. Angels OF Josh Hamilton is batting .151 (11-for-73) over his last 20 home games.

3. Phillies 3B Cody Asche has four hits in his last 26 at-bats.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Phillies 3