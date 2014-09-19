Preview: Giants at Phillies

The San Francisco Giants are in good shape to earn one of the National League wild card spots but still have their sights set on the NL West crown. The Giants will try to advance toward that goal when they visit the San Diego Padres for the start of a three-game series on Friday. San Francisco sits 2 1/2 games behind the rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the West and owns the top wild card spot, 5 1/2 games clear of the third-place Milwaukee Brewers.

The Padres are not laying down and just got done taking three of four from the Philadelphia Phillies to improve to 43-32 at home. If the Giants plan on making a move on the Dodgers, they are going to need to figure out a way around San Diego, which plays seven of its final 10 games against San Francisco. The Padres have not faced the Giants since dropping two of three at home from July 4-6.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Tim Hudson (9-11, 3.41 ERA) vs. Padres RH Odrisamer Despaigne (3-7, 3.63)

Hudson is winless in his last four starts and managed to record only three outs against the Dodgers on Saturday while coughing up six runs on eight hits. The veteran received treatment for a hip issue but came through his bullpen session on Tuesday in good shape. Hudson started at San Diego on July 5 and allowed one run and three hits in six innings without factoring in the decision.

Despaigne is winless in his last six turns and has been lit up for 12 runs – nine earned – in 10 total innings over his last two. The Cuba native walked three in each of those two starts after totaling three free passes in his previous four outings. Despaigne battled Hudson to a draw on July 5, yielding one run on two hits in six frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres SS Alexi Amarista is batting .423 with eight RBIs in his last seven games.

2. San Francisco CF Angel Pagan (back) has missed the last three games but could rejoin the lineup this weekend.

3. San Diego RHP Joaquin Benoit (shoulder) has not pitched since Aug. 26 but could be available this weekend.

PREDICTION: Giants 5, Padres 3