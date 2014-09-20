Athletics 3, Phillies 1: Jon Lester struck out seven in as many innings and Derek Norris drove in a run and scored as Oakland took the series opener from visiting Philadelphia.

Eric Sogard and Coco Crisp each added an RBI single in a three-run second inning for the Athletics, who moved back into the top American League wild-card spot ahead of Kansas City while remaining one game ahead of third-place Seattle. Lester (16-10) allowed one run on five hits and a pair of walks to improve to 6-3 in 10 starts since joining the team.

David Buchanan (6-8) was reached for three runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings as the Phillies dropped to 1-4 on their final road trip of the season. Ryan Howard belted a solo home run and Darin Ruf doubled to highlight the Philadelphia offense.

Lester got all the support he would need in the second, when Norris, Sogard and Crisp delivered back-to-back-to-back two-out RBI singles after Adam Dunn reached on an infield single and Stephen Vogt walked. Howard went deep in the third but Lester settled in and allowed one runner to reach second base over the remainder of his outing.

Jed Lowrie led off the Oakland half of the seventh with a triple but was thrown out at home on a fielders choice to keep the lead at two runs. Luke Gregerson worked the eighth and Sean Doolittle tossed a 1-2-3 ninth for his 22nd save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Athletics RF Josh Reddick (neck) missed his second straight game and is day-to-day. ¦ Phillies SS Jimmy Rollins (hamstring) has not played since Sep. 8 but could return as early as Saturday. ¦ Oakland snapped a three-game slide and won for just the sixth time in its last 21 games.