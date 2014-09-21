(Updated: CORRECTS “snapping a four-game slide” to “in winning for the second time in seven games” in graph 2 RECASTS sentence 2 in graph 3 to UPDATE Oakland standing)

Phillies 3, Athletics 0: Jerome Williams scattered four hits over seven innings and Freddy Galvis homered as visiting Philadelphia evened the three-game series with Oakland at one victory apiece.

Marlon Byrd drove in a run while Chase Utley and Cody Asche each doubled for the Phillies, who managed seven hits in winning for the second time in seven games. Williams (6-7) struck out three and walked one to improve to 4-2 in eight starts since joining Philadelphia.

Drew Pomeranz allowed one hit in five scoreless innings but got no help from the offense as the team fell for the 16th time in 22 games. Josh Reddick had two hits for Oakland, which remained a half-game ahead of Kansas City and one ahead of Seattle in the American League wild-card race.

It was scoreless into the seventh when Asche reached with a one-out double and moved up on a groundout before Galvis ripped a 3-2 fastball from Dan Otero (8-2) out to right-center. Utley doubled in the eighth and scored on Byrds single to right off Ryan Cook.

Oakland had its best chance in the second, when Derek Norris grounded into an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded. Antonio Bastardo worked the eighth and Ken Giles pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his first save for Philadelphia.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Reddick (neck) missed the previous two games but got the start in right field. ¦ Philadelphia LF Domonic Brown (wrist tenderness) sat out his second straight game and is day-to-day. ¦ Williams beat Oakland for the third time this season with his third different team after earning a win in relief as a member of the Houston Astros on April 26 and winning a start with Texas on July 25.