Preview: Phillies at Blue Jays

No matter the stadium, the city or the country, the Toronto Blue Jays have had their way with the Philadelphia Phillies this week. The Blue Jays hope to complete a four-game sweep of their home-and-home series when the teams square off Thursday. Toronto won in Philadelphia on Monday and Tuesday before posting a 10-0 triumph Wednesday thanks in large part to a nine-run seventh inning.

Erik Kratz, Juan Francisco and Edwin Encarnacion homered in the seventh in support of Mark Buehrle, who became the majors’ first six-game winner. Cliff Lee matched Buehrle for most of the first six innings before running into trouble in the decisive frame. As was the case Wednesday, both teams will turn to a veteran hurler Thursday, when Philadelphia’s A.J. Burnett will take the mound against R.A. Dickey of Toronto.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN (Philadelphia), SNET (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH A.J. Burnett (2-1, 2.06 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH R.A. Dickey (2-3, 5.01)

Burnett has given up more than two runs only once this season and has not allowed more than seven hits in any of his seven starts. The 16-year veteran yielded one run and three hits over six innings in a 7-2 win over Washington last time out. Burnett, who played for the Blue Jays from 2006-08, is 3-4 with a 5.06 ERA all-time against his former team.

Dickey has struggled to the tune of 33 strikeouts against 22 walks this season, including four walks in six innings in a no-decision against Pittsburgh on Saturday. The 39-year-old knuckleballer has not surpassed six strikeouts in any start this year after doing so eight times in 2013. Phillies veterans Chase Utley, Jimmy Rollins and Carlos Ruiz are all hitting at least .300 against Dickey for their careers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Burnett has struggled against Encarnacion and Jose Bautista, both of whom are 6-for-14 with multiple homers against him.

2. Dickey is 3-4 with a 2.90 ERA in nine lifetime starts against Philadelphia.

3. The Blue Jays’ four-game winning streak is their longest since winning 11 straight last June.

PREDICTION: Phillies 4, Blue Jays 2