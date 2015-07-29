Preview: Phillies at Blue Jays

Troy Tulowitzki is expected to make his debut with the host Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday as they attempt to salvage a split of their abbreviated two-game interleague series against the red-hot Philadelphia Phillies. Acquired with veteran reliever LaTroy Hawkins in a blockbuster deal with Colorado, the five-time All-Star Tulowitzki can provide just the jolt Toronto needs after it fell for the 15th time in 24 contests on Tuesday with a 3-2 setback in the series opener.

Tulowitzki, who is a career .299 hitter with the Rockies, was mired in an 0-for-20 slump in his last five games at the time of the deal that also included fellow shortstop Jose Reyes and a trio of minor leaguers. The Blue Jays need Tulowitzki to hit the ground running after seeing slugger Jose Bautista (right hamstring) and infielder Devon Travis (left shoulder) exit Tuesday’s tilt with injuries. On the flip side, majors-worst Philadelphia (38-63) has won five in a row and nine of 10 since the All-Star break as it looks toward the future. Their recent victorious ways notwithstanding, the Phillies elected to trade All-Star closer Jonathan Papelbon to National League East rival Washington for pitching prospect Nick Pivetta prior to the series opener.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, RSN (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Jerome Williams (3-7, 6.28 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH R.A. Dickey (4-10, 4.53)

Williams allowed three runs on six hits - including two homers - in six innings to record a no-decision against the Chicago Cubs on Friday in his first start since returning from the disabled list. The 33-year-old has permitted eight homers in his last five outings and is 0-4 in his last seven since picking up a victory over Arizona on May 16. Williams can look toward the positive when he faces the Blue Jays, against whom he owns a 2-0 career mark despite allowing them to bat a gaudy .312 against him.

Dickey recorded his first win in nearly five weeks on Thursday after yielding two runs on five hits in 8 1/3 innings of a 5-2 triumph over Oakland. The 40-year-old knuckleballer had been 0-4 in his last five starts despite permitting just 14 earned runs during the 31 2/3 innings. Dickey has plenty of familiarity with the Phillies during his time with the New York Mets, splitting eight career decisions with a 2.89 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia LF Cody Asche, who is 8-for-22 with six RBIs in his last five contests, ripped a two-run double and scored the eventual winning run in the fifth inning on Tuesday.

2. Toronto has belted a homer in all 10 games since the All-Star break, matching a season high.

3. Phillies 1B Ryan Howard is 5-for-12 with two homers, five RBIs and four runs scored in his last three contests.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 5, Phillies 1