Preview: Phillies at Blue Jays

The Philadelphia Phillies had looked downright sickly of late with losses in 13 of their previous 16 contests before returning to health with a resounding victory against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Phillies vie for their sixth win in eight interleague games this season on Tuesday afternoon when they play the second contest of a four-game, home-and-home series with the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

Odubel Herrera homered and drove in three during Philadelphia's 7-0 triumph on Monday and is 11-for-29 with five RBIs and as many runs scored in his last eight games. The 24-year-old Venezuelan has enjoyed success versus Toronto in a small sample size, going 5-for-11 in three career encounters. While the Phillies emphatically snapped a four-game losing skid, Toronto saw its three-game winning streak come to a screeching halt after it had erupted for 37 runs in its previous five contests. Michael Saunders will put his seven-game hitting streak (12-for-25) on the line against right-hander Zach Eflin, who is making his major-league debut on Tuesday.

TV: 12:37 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Philadelphia, Sportsnet (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Zach Eflin (NR) vs. Blue Jays RH Marcus Stroman (5-2, 4.94 ERA)

Eflin has been summoned from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to get the nod in place of Vince Velasquez, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right biceps strain. The 6-6 Eflin has posted a 5-2 mark with a 2.90 ERA and 0.88 WHIP this season during his first stint in Triple-A. The 22-year-old Eflin had struck out 55 batters in 68 1/3 innings - with his sinkerball being his pitch of preference.

Stroman struggled in his third straight start on Thursday as the 25-year-old yielded four runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings of a no-decision versus Baltimore. Stroman has surrendered 17 runs on 28 hits - including three homers - and seven walks in his last three outings. Stroman has made a pair of relief appearances versus Philadelphia, permitting just one hit and striking out two in 2 2/3 frames en route to a 1-0 mark.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto 3B Josh Donaldson has reached base in 18 consecutive games.

2. Philadelphia rookie 1B Tommy Joseph is 0-for-8 with four strikeouts in his last two contests after collecting 12 hits in his previous eight games.

3. Blue Jays 2B Devon Travis has shown signs of returning to health following his shoulder issues, recording three hits in his last two contests after going 1-for-24 in his previous seven games.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 6, Phillies 2