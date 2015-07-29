Blanco’s double keeps Phillies rolling

TORONTO -- As the Philadelphia Phillies played the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night, they traded closer Jonathan Papelbon to the Washington Nationals.

They also sent out left-hander Adam Morgan to face the Blue Jays, who usually hit lefties well.

But nothing can stop the Phillies these days. Shortstop Andres Blanco’s go-ahead double led a three-run fifth inning that defeated the Blue Jays 3-2, Philadelphia’s fifth win in a row.

The Phillies (38-63) are 9-1 since the All-Star break, their best second-half start since going 9-1 after the 1970 break. The Blue Jays (50-51) are 5-5 since the break.

Morgan (2-2) allowed five hits, two walks and two runs to earn the victory and right-hander Ken Giles survived a leadoff single in the ninth to pick up his first save of the season.

“He’s the appropriate guy to give an opportunity to and let him run with it,” Phillies interim manager Pete Mackanin said of Giles. “I think he’s capable of doing it. It was nice for him to get that save, especially under the circumstances with Pap gone.”

Giles picked up his first career save in 2014.

“Being the closer feels great,” Giles said. “It was once a lifetime dream for me to become a closer. Now it’s my opportunity to show what I’ve got. I started to get a little nervous because the first one is always the hardest.”

Morgan allowed a leadoff home run to second baseman Devon Travis in the first inning and allowed a run in the second.

“I learned pretty quick that anybody in that lineup can hit a home run,” Morgan said. “From then on out I really focused on keeping the ball down and mixing speeds in and out.”

Blue Jays left-hander Felix Doubront (1-1) allowed six hits, two walks and three runs in four-plus innings.

“Morgan shut us down pretty good tonight,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “One thing we do is hit lefties but he shut us down us as well as any lefty has all year. The kid did a real nice job. Their bullpen was good.”

The Blue Jays lost two players to injury during the game but there were no updates on their status.

Travis came out of the game in the third with irritation in the left shoulder, an injury that put him in the disabled list earlier in the season.

Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista left the game after grounding out to end the eighth inning. He grabbed the back of his leg as he tried to run to first base.

With Travis already out, catcher Russ Martin moved to second base in the ninth. Infielder/outfielder Danny Valencia, who came in from left field to play second base earlier in the game, returned to left with Ezequiel Carrera moving from left to right. Dioner Navarro came in to catch.

Travis, taking over the No. 1 spot in the batting order after the trade of shortstop Jose Reyes to the Colorado Rockies on Monday, hit his eighth home run of the season. It was his second leadoff homer of the season.

The Blue Jays took a 2-0 lead in the second when shortstop Ryan Goins hit a sacrifice fly to left with the bases loaded.

Doubront failed to get an out in the fifth. Designated hitter Ryan Howard led off with an infield single toward third base with the defense shifted to the right. The Blue Jays insisted the ball was foul, having hit Howard, but Gibbons said that video review does not apply to that case.

Doubront thought the ball was obviously foul. “For sure,” he said. “I finished the pitch and saw the ball hit him on the leg. ... It was unbelievable.”

“I figured one of the umpires must have seen that,” Gibbons said. “Thought it was pretty obvious....if they see it immediately they come forward and make a call.”

But Doubront did not blame that for what followed. ”Not really,“ he said. ”It was my fault, I left those balls up.

First baseman Darin Ruf doubled Howard to third and Asche followed with a two-run double. Blanco doubled in the go-ahead run before right-hander Ryan Tepera replaced Doubront.

Right-hander LaTroy Hawkins made his Blue Jays debut with a 1-2-3 sixth. He was part of the trade Tuesday with the Rockies.

NOTES: RHP Jonathan Papelbon was traded by Philadelphia to the Washington Nationals on Tuesday to become the closer while Nationals RHP Drew Storen moved to a setup role. ... SS Troy Tulowitzki was not in the Blue Jays’ lineup on Tuesday after he was acquired in a trade that sent SS Jose Reyes to the Colorado Rockies. Tulowitzki is expected to be available for the game on Wednesday against the Phillies. The Blue Jays also acquired RHP LaTroy Hawkins to add experience to the bullpen in the deal that also sent RHP Jeff Hoffman, RHP Miguel Castro and RHP Jesus Tinoco to Colorado. ... 2B Devon Travis batted leadoff for the 22nd time after the departure of Reyes. ... The two-game series ends Wednesday with Philadelphia RHP Jerome Williams (3-7, 6.28 ERA) against Toronto RHP R.A. Dickey (4-10, 4.53 ERA).