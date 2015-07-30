Tulowitzki homers in debut as Jays rout Phillies

TORONTO -- Troy Tulowitzki was greeted by a standing ovation when he stepped to the plate for the first time as a Toronto Blue Jay in the first inning Wednesday.

After striking out in his first at-bat, the team’s new shortstop gave the Rogers Centre crowd plenty to cheer about with a homer, two doubles and three RBIs in the Blue Jays’ 8-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Phillies, who are 9-2 since the All-Star break, had their five-game winning streak ended.

Tulowitzki hit a two-run homer in the third inning to snap a 0-for-21 hitless streak that he brought with him after the Rockies traded him to the Blue Jays as part of a six-player deal Tuesday. Shortstop Jose Reyes went to Colorado in the swap.

”The ovation from the crowd that first at-bat was obviously special,“ Tulowitzki said. ”I think it made my at-bat that much harder. I settled down. It was nice to give us the lead and win a game.

“I was nervous going into the game, no doubt about it. First time I wore a different uniform. Looking down and seeing blue was a little bit different for me.”

Toronto right-hander R.A. Dickey (5-10) allowed seven hits and two unearned runs in eight innings for his second consecutive win.

“He’s a perennial All-Star, you kind of know what you’re getting,” Dickey said of Tulowitzki. “There was a great play that he made, a fantastic play (in the third). The offense, you know that’s what he’s capable of doing. To have a double-edged knife like that, it’s nice to turn around and look and see that.”

Phillies right-hander Jerome Williams (3-8) allowed 10 hits and four runs in 4 2/3 innings. It was his second start since coming off the disabled list with a strained hamstring.

“I got the ball where I wanted to put it, and they were finding holes,” Williams said. “You just have to take it and come back next time.”

”I didn’t expect Jerome to be real sharp,“ Phillies interim manager Pete Mackanin said. ”He pitched pretty well considering he hasn’t pitched in a while. He threw too many hittable pitches. He was OK, he just wasn’t sharp.

“Tonight is about Tulowitzki. What a great first impression.”

After second baseman Ryan Goins led off the third with a single, Tulowitzki drove an 0-2 fastball to left-center for his 13th home run of the season -- a 460-foot blast -- to give the Blue Jays a 2-0 lead.

“I think they were going with a high fastball and didn’t quite get it up there,” Tulowitzki said. “I put a good swing on it. It was huge for me to get that under my belt, and I think I relaxed after that and took better swings.”

Tulowitzki doubled to left-center field in his third at-bat to lead off the fifth. He took third on a fly to right by third baseman Josh Donaldson and scored on a single to left by designated hitter Jose Bautista. Catcher Russell Martin doubled to right to stretch the lead to 4-0.

Tulowitzki was again a factor in the sixth when the Blue Jays (51-51) added three runs against right-handed reliever Justin De Fratus.

Toronto right fielder Ezequiel Carrera led off with a single and took third on an errant pickoff attempt by De Fratus. Center fielder Kevin Pillar hit a sacrifice fly, Goins walked and Tulowitzki doubled to left-center to increase the lead to 6-0.

The Blue Jays loaded the bases on singles by Donaldson and Bautista, and Tulowitzki scored on first baseman Chris Colabello’s sacrifice fly to center.

”It couldn’t have gone any better, really,“ Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. ”Made a nice play defensively early and, of course, two doubles and a home run. Some guys have that knack.

“I thought it was tremendous the ovation he got when he stepped into the box. That was classy, and he responded.”

The Phillies (38-64) scored an unearned run in the seventh when right fielder Domonic Brown came around from second as first baseman Darin Ruf struck out on a wild pitch and Martin made an error on the throw to first.

Pillar singled and Goins doubled to get the run back for the Blue Jays in the bottom of the seventh.

The Phillies scored an unearned run in the eighth on a single by designated hitter Ryan Howard.

NOTES: Blue Jays SS Troy Tulowitzki batted leadoff, replacing 2B Devon Travis (left shoulder irritation), who left the game Tuesday in the third inning. Tulowitzki was obtained Tuesday with RHP LaTroy Hawkins from the Colorado Rockies for SS Jose Reyes, RHP Jeff Hoffman, RHP Miguel Castro and RHP Jesus Tinoco. Manager John Gibbons expects to have an update on Travis by Thursday. ... 1B Edwin Encarnacion (jammed left middle finger) was a late scratch from the Toronto lineup Wednesday. Chris Colabello replaced him. ... LHP Felix Doubront was designated for assignment to make room for Tulowitzki. ... RHP Aaron Harang (4-11, 4.08 ERA) starts Thursday against Atlanta Braves RHP Shelby Miller (5-7, 2.27) at Citizens Bank Park. Harang has been on the disabled list since July 2 with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. ... Toronto RHP Marco Estrada (7-6, 3.55) starts Thursday against Kansas City Royals LHP Danny Duffy (4-4, 4.03) at Rogers Centre.