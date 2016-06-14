Donaldson has five RBIs as Blue Jays rout Phillies

TORONTO -- Josh Donaldson is a quick study.

Facing Zach Eflin, a right-hander who was making his major-league debut on Tuesday afternoon for the Philadelphia Phillies, the Toronto Blue Jays third baseman connected for a grand slam, two doubles and five RBIs.

Donaldson's outburst and seven innings from Marcus Stroman helped carry the Blue Jays to an 11-3 victory over the Phillies.

"We watched a little bit of film on him, obviously," Donaldson said." I was paying pretty close attention to (leadoff man Jose Bautista's) at-bat. It looked like he wanted to throw his heater early on. And my first at-bat, he threw me a fastball that I could hit and I was able to hit it pretty well to right field and that kind of started me on the right track. I was able to get some pitches to hit today and I took advantage of it."

Ezequiel Carrera, Kevin Pillar and Edwin Encarnacion also homered for the Blue Jays (36-31), who have won four of their past five games. Pillar had three hits.

Cesar Hernandez homered for the Phillies (30-35), who have lost 14 of their past 18 games.

The teams split two games in Toronto with the final two games of the four-game interleague series to be played in Philadelphia starting Wednesday.

Stroman (6-2), who had a loss and two no-decisions in his three previous starts, allowed six hits, one walk and two runs. The right-hander had six strikeouts in his first win since May 18.

"He looked like the old guy," manager John Gibbons said. "That showed me he's back. His two-seam fastball, which really is his bread and butter now, was moving down. That had kind of deserted him a little bit. His breaking ball was much better and he threw a few good changeups."

"Just staying on top," Stroman said. "I'm the shortest pitcher in the big leagues and I realize that so I have to be very conscious about pitching down in the zone. And I am. Everything I do in between starts is to get me to that point where I can be on top of the ball."

Eflin (0-1) allowed nine hits, three walks and nine runs (eight earned) in 2 2/3 innings. He had two strikeouts before being replaced in Toronto's six-run third inning by left-hander Brett Oberholtzer, who pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings.

"Eflin, this was his debut and I suppose he was a little nervous, he just made a lot of bad pitches," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. "He normally locates a lot better than he did. He was just up in the zone with all of his pitches and he got hit. Sorry to see his debut turn out that way, but this is a good lineup and you can't make mistakes to them."

Eflin allowed a double to Donaldson and an RBI single by Russell Martin in the first inning.

Pillar led off the bottom of the second with his fifth homer of the season. Third baseman Andres Blanco was charged with an error on Bautista's grounder and Donaldson followed with an RBI double.

Martin walked with one out in the third and Carrera hit his second homer of the season. Pillar and Devon Travis singled, Bautista walked and Donaldson hit his second grand slam of the season and the third of his career.

Eflin was happy despite the results.

"Oh it was awesome," he said. "I was obviously leaving some pitches up and big league hitters are going to capitalize on that, but I was out there in front of 50,000 (47,006) people playing the game that I love. Just got to bounce back and work on it. I had the time of my life.

"A couple pitches there were nerves in there, but for the most part, I was a lot less nervous than I thought I'd be. I was just leaving stuff up. You obviously can't do that in the big leagues."

Blue Jays left fielder Michael Saunders, who was experiencing tightness in his right hamstring, was replaced by pinch hitter Darwin Barney in the third. Barney grounded out against Oberholtzer to end the inning. Barney stayed in the game and played shortstop with Ryan Goins moving from short to left field.

The Phillies scored a run in the sixth on a triple by Peter Bourjos and a double by Jimmy Paredes

Hernandez hit his second home run of the season with two out in the seventh.

Encarnacion hit his 16th homer of the season against right-hander Colton Murray in the seventh after Donaldson walked.

Paredes singled and Blanco hit a sacrifice fly against Toronto left-hander Aaron Loup in the eighth.

NOTES: After the game, the Blue Jays optioned LHP Aaron Loup to Triple-A Buffalo and LHP Scott Diamond was designated for assignment. Corresponding moves will be made Wednesday. ... The Phillies assigned RHP Luis Garcia to Lehigh Valley on option and selected the contract of RHP Zach Eflin from the Triple-A club. Eflin started the game Tuesday, his major-league debut. ... Toronto 1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion returned to the lineup Tuesday after missing the game Monday with a jammed right index finger. Encarnacion played first base and RF Jose Bautista was DH for the second straight game after missing three games with a sore right thigh. ... Phillies 3B Maikel Franco (right knee sprain) did not start for the second straight game on Tuesday. He was injured on Sunday. ... The four-game series moves to Philadelphia for the final two games with Blue Jays RHP Marco Estrada (4-2, 2.57 ERA) facing Phillies RHP Jeremy Hellickson (4-4, 4.34 ERA) on Wednesday.