Preview: Phillies at Braves

The Atlanta Braves need to snap out of their September slump if they want to make a deep playoff run - especially if they want home-field advantage along the way. The Braves trail St. Louis by a half-game for the best record in the National League as they welcome the Philadelphia Phillies for a season-ending four-game series starting Thursday. The Braves need to play better against the Phillies than they did in the last meeting as host Philadelphia swept a three-game series from Sept. 6-8.

Atlanta has gone 10-13 this month while averaging 3.3 runs per game and hitting .218 overall and .213 with runners in scoring position. The Braves have been shut out five times this month after being held to two hits in a 4-0 defeat against Milwaukee on Wednesday. The Phillies have lost six of their last seven after a 3-2 loss at Miami on Wednesday.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Tyler Cloyd (2-6, 5.40 ERA) vs. Braves RH David Hale (0-0, 0.00)

Cloyd doesn’t have a big-league victory since June 6 and is 0-3 with an 11.77 ERA in three starts this month. The 26-year-old allowed five runs over five innings in a loss to the Mets last time out and has given up five or more runs in four of his five outings since being recalled in August. Cloyd has never faced the Braves.

Hale looks to pick up where he left off in his major-league debut Sept. 13 against San Diego. The 25-year-old Marietta, Ga., native struck out nine and allowed four hits over five scoreless frames but didn’t get a decision in the loss. Hale was 6-9 with a 3.22 ERA in 22 games (20 starts) at Triple-A Gwinnett before his September call-up.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Braves have scored three or fewer runs in eight straight home games, going 3-5 in those contests.

2. Phillies RHP Jonathan Papelbon needs one save to record his eighth consecutive season with at least 30.

3. Philadelphia 2B Chase Utley is two doubles shy of 300 in his career.

PREDICTION: Braves 6, Phillies 4