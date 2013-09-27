Preview: Phillies at Braves

The Atlanta Braves continue their pursuit of the best record in the National League and home-field advantage throughout the NL playoffs when they host the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday. Atlanta took the opener of the four-game set Thursday night to pull into a tie with St. Louis for the best record in the NL at 94-65. However, the Braves hold the tiebreaker because they won the season series with the Cardinals.

Atlanta will likely be without star catcher Brian McCann, who left in the second inning Thursday with an adductor strain. Gerald Laird or Evan Gattis may be behind the plate as right-hander Kris Medlen makes what could be a tuneup for a Game 1 start in the upcoming Division Series for the Braves. He gets to face a Philadelphia squad that is 6-22 in its last 28 road games, scoring two runs or fewer in 17 of those contests.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia (Philadelphia), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies LH Cliff Lee (14-7, 2.93 ERA) vs. Braves RH Kris Medlen (14-12, 3.24)

Lee limited the Braves to one run and two hits in eight innings while striking out 10 at home Sept. 6, and threw eight scoreless frames versus Atlanta in his first start of the season Apr. 4. In between he gave up eight runs - seven earned - in 11 1/3 innings over two outings against his NL East rivals. Lee is 3-1 with a 2.03 ERA in four starts this month and has a chance to record 15 wins for the fourth time in his career.

Medlen is finishing with flourish by posting six straight quality starts, during which he has gone 4-1 with a 1.54 ERA. He also limited the Phillies to a run in seven frames just prior to that run, rebounding from three lackluster outings against Philadelphia in which Medlen was 1-2 with a 6.61 mark. The 27-year-old is 8-6 with a 2.45 ERA at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. Braves OF Reed Johnson is appealing a one-game suspension for his role in a wild brawl with Milwaukee on Wednesday.

2. Phillies SS Jimmy Rollins remains one home run shy of becoming the 18th player in history with 200 homers, 100 triples and 400 doubles.

3. Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman has hit safely in 18 of the last 21 games in which he’s had an at-bat, going 30-for-78 with 19 RBIs in that span.

PREDICTION: Braves 3, Phillies 2