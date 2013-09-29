Preview: Phillies at Braves

The Atlanta Braves still have something for which to play on Sunday when they wrap up the regular season at home against the Philadelphia Phillies. Atlanta enters the final day of the season trailing St. Louis by one game in the race for the best record in the National League. If the teams are tied after Sunday’s action, the Braves receive the top spot and secure home-field advantage throughout the NL playoffs.

Despite a three-run homer by Justin Upton in the bottom of the ninth, Atlanta dropped a 5-4 decision on Saturday against Philadelphia. The Phillies used six different pitchers to secure the win, just their second in the last 10 games. With the win, Philadelphia has assured itself of avoiding a 90-loss season - which would have been its first since 2000.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, PHL17 (Philadelphia), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Zach Miner (0-1, 3.08 ERA) vs. Braves RH Julio Teheran (13-8, 3.09)

Miner made 13 relief appearances before earning pair of starts in the past two weeks. He allowed one run in four innings at Miami on Tuesday in his longest outing since Aug. 12, 2009. The former Braves product tossed a combined 5 1/3 scoreless innings in two relief outings against Atlanta earlier in the year.

Teheran will be making his 30th start and looking to keep alive a string of eight straight outings of working at least six innings. He allowed a run and four hits in six frames in a win at the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 22. The 22-year-old has a 2.82 ERA in 15 home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. If the Braves fail to catch the Cardinals, they will host the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first game of the NLDS on Thursday.

2. Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman, who went 2-for-4 on Saturday, is hitting .388 over his last 23 games.

3. Phillies closer RHP Jonathan Papelbon gave up three runs in a non-save situation Saturday, but is one save shy of becoming the third player in history with 30 saves in eight straight seasons.

PREDICTION: Braves 6, Phillies 4