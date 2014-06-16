Preview: Phillies at Braves

After scoring seven unanswered runs to remain in sole possession of first place in the National League East, the Atlanta Braves look continue their momentum when they open a three-game series versus the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. Evan Gattis extended his hitting streak to a career-high 15 games with an RBI single in the sixth inning as Atlanta posted a 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. Gattis, who is 25-for-60 with seven homers and 18 RBIs during the streak, went deep on two occasions in his last meeting with Monday starter Cole Hamels.

Jimmy Rollins extended his hitting streak to 10 games on Sunday, but Philadelphia mustered little else and suffered its ninth shutout of the season with a 3-0 setback to the Chicago Cubs. Rollins became the franchise’s all-time hits leader by passing Hall-of-Famer Mike Schmidt on Saturday, but admitted that he would consider waiving his no-trade clause if the cellar-dwelling Phillies “blow everything up.” Philadelphia begins a stretch of playing 32 of its next 35 games against teams currently at or above .500 - a three-game set against Pittsburgh (34-35) serves as the lone exception.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies LH Cole Hamels (2-3, 3.07 ERA) vs. Braves RH Julio Teheran (6-4, 2.41)

Hamels extended his scoreless innings streak to 16 2/3 after striking out a season-high 11 batters in eight frames on Wednesday. Unfortunately for the 30-year-old, Philadelphia’s sputtering offense failed to cash in as he settled for a no-decision. Hamels improved to 14-8 in his career versus Atlanta after permitting just two runs and striking out nine in eight innings in his last meeting.

Teheran saw his four-game winning streak come to a screeching halt as he yielded a season-high seven runs on 10 hits in 6 1/3 innings in an 8-2 loss to Colorado on Wednesday. The 23-year-old Colombian looks to rebound at home, where he owns a 2-1 mark while allowing the opposition to bat .183 while registering a slim 0.82 WHIP. Teheran handcuffed the Phillies in their last meeting, scattering three hits and striking out four in a 1-0 triumph on April 16.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta 2B Tommy La Stella, who had the go-ahead two-run double in the sixth inning on Sunday, has hit safely in six straight and 12 of his last 13 contests.

2. Philadelphia’s Chase Utley, who is 4-for-25 at the plate in his last seven games, holds the top 2B spot in the voting for the NL All-Star roster.

3. Gattis homered among his career-best four hits in the Braves’ 1-0 victory over the Phillies on April 16.

PREDICTION: Braves 3, Phillies 1