Preview: Phillies at Braves

Ryan Howard and the Philadelphia Phillies are leaving their impression on the Atlanta Braves. The slugger has homered in back-to-back contests to put the visiting Phillies in position to complete a three-game series sweep of their National League East rivals on Wednesday afternoon. After belting a solo shot in Monday’s 13-inning victory, Howard blasted a two-run homer in Tuesday’s 5-2 triumph for his 46th career blast versus Atlanta - more than any other active player.

While the Phillies have won six of eight to climb out of the basement, the sputtering Braves were knocked into second place in the division after dropping nine of their last 14 games. Evan Gattis received a night off on Tuesday but looks to extend his career-high 16-game hitting streak against Roberto Hernandez. Gattis got the better of the veteran hurler in their lone encounter, belting a two-run homer in Atlanta’s 9-6 win on April 14.

TV: 12:10 p.m. ET, NBC (Philadelphia), SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Roberto Hernandez (2-5, 4.26 ERA) vs. Braves RH Aaron Harang (5-5, 3.20)

Winless since May 4, Hernandez fell to 0-4 in his last eight appearances after allowing two runs on three hits in 5 2/3 innings versus the Chicago Cubs on Friday. The 33-year-old Dominican was ejected after hitting Starlin Castro, who belted a two-run homer earlier in the contest. Hernandez continues to struggle with his control, issuing 34 walks in 67 2/3 innings this season while handing out eight free passes in 13 frames in his career versus Atlanta.

Harang recorded his first victory since May 11, permitting one run on four hits in six innings against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. One reason the 36-year-old is on the cusp of passing last season’s win total is his ability to keep the ball in the park this year. After yielding 26 homers in as many starts last season with Seattle and the New York Mets, Harang has allowed just four in 84 1/3 innings in 2014.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia SS Jimmy Rollins, who has recorded one hit in each of his last 12 games, is 11-for-39 lifetime versus Harang.

2. Atlanta placed RHP David Carpenter on the disabled list with discomfort in his right bicep.

3. Phillies 3B Reid Brignac has recorded three straight multi-hit performances after collecting two hits in his previous six contests.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Phillies 2