Preview: Phillies at Braves

The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves reside near the bottom of the major leagues in runs scored at the All-Star break, but pitching is the reason the Braves are in a virtual tie for the National League East lead while the Phillies sit in last place. Philadelphia opens a three-game series in Atlanta on Friday looking for stability from a pitching staff that ranks 19th in the majors in ERA at 3.90, while Atlanta brings the sixth-best staff ERA (3.36) into the contest. Scoring has proven problematic for both teams with the Phillies ranking tied for 25th in runs scored and the Braves at 28th.

Both teams hope to bolster their lineups in the coming days, as Philadelphia catcher Carlos Ruiz (concussion) and Atlanta catcher Evan Gattis (back) have started minor-league rehabilitation assignments. How the Phillies hit after the break may go a long way in determining if Philadelphia looks to shed pieces at the July 31 trade deadline. Atlanta is squarely in the race for its fourth postseason berth in the past five years and likely will try to land bullpen and bench help before the deadline.

TV: 7:35 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH A.J. Burnett (6-8, 3.83 ERA) vs. Braves RH Ervin Santana (7-6, 4.01)

The 37-year-old Burnett has provided stability to the rotation despite a lack of run support as the Phillies have scored two runs or fewer in eight of his starts. He is 1-1 in three July outings with 23 strikeouts and only eight earned runs allowed in 20 2/3 innings. Burnett got a no-decision in his one start against the Braves this season despite throwing seven shutout innings, and is 5-12 with a 3.90 ERA in 22 career games (21 starts) against Atlanta.

Santana lost three consecutive starts in mid-June, but is 2-1 in his past three outings with a 3.43 ERA and eight runs allowed in 21 innings. The 31-year-old is 1-1 in three starts against Philadelphia this season with a 2.89 ERA, beating the Phillies in the first game of a June 28 doubleheader by allowing two runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings. Santana has allowed only nine homers in 17 starts this season, after giving up 26 last year and 39 in 2012.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Braves swept a four-game series in Philadelphia June 27-30, fewer than two weeks after the Phillies swept a three-game set in Atlanta.

2. Philadelphia RHP Ken Giles has not allowed a run in his past 12 outings (13 2/3 innings).

3. Atlanta 3B Chris Johnson busted out of a 3-for-28 slump with five hits – including three homers – and seven RBIs in his final two games against the Chicago Cubs last weekend.

PREDICTION: Braves 3, Phillies 2