Preview: Phillies at Braves

Rookie Tommy La Stella has provided stability for Atlanta at second base in his first two months in the major leagues. The Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday in the finale of a three-game series and La Stella, who has hit safely in 10 of his past 12 games, leads all National League rookies with a .292 batting average. Philadelphia posted a 2-1 victory on Saturday as Grady Sizemore finished 3-for-4, raising his average to .400 in five games with his new club.

General manager Ruben Amaro Jr. told reporters Saturday that several injured Phillies, including infielder Reid Brignac and catcher Wil Nieves, are improving and could rejoin the major-league roster in the coming days. Infielder Freddy Galvis has been activated from the disabled list at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, and pitcher Jason Marquis is expected to start at Triple-A on Sunday. Atlanta catcher Evan Gattis, who is on a minor-league rehab assignment, is expected to be activated by the Braves on Monday.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, CSN (Philadelphia), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Kyle Kendrick (4-9, 4.62 ERA) vs. Braves LH Alex Wood (6-7. 3.36)

Kendrick is 1-1 in three July starts, but has allowed 14 earned runs on 22 hits in 18 1/3 innings. He dropped his final start before the All-Star break, giving up five runs in 5 2/3 innings to lose to Washington on July 13. Kendrick is 1-1 in two starts against Atlanta this season, beating the Braves with seven innings of two-run, six-hit pitching on June 17 before allowing four runs in eight innings of a loss 10 days later.

Wood went 1-1 with a 3.20 ERA in four starts after returning from Triple-A Gwinnett prior to the All-Star break, holding opponents to a .193 batting average. He has a 3.07 ERA in 11 starts this season. Wood allowed one run on eight hits in an eight-inning complete game April 17 at Philadelphia, losing 1-0.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia closer Jonathan Papelbon has converted his past eight save opportunities, allowing no runs on three hits in 11 innings in 11 games since June 17.

2. Atlanta had only been caught stealing 17 times in 96 games before Saturday, but Tyler Pastornicky was picked off in the sixth and B.J. Upton was thrown out to end the eighth.

3. Philadelphia is 4-1 at Turner Field this season; Atlanta leads the season series 7-5.

PREDICTION: Braves 3, Phillies 2