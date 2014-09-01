Preview: Phillies at Braves

The Atlanta Braves entered September last season with a 15-game lead en route to the National League East championship, but as the Braves prepare to host the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday, they face a far different landscape. The Braves open the season’s final month six games behind Washington in the East and 1 1/2 games out of the final NL wild-card spot, needing a strong month – and some help – to reach the postseason for the fourth time in five years. Philadelphia is last in the East but played well in the final days of August, winning eight of its past 12.

Cole Hamels starts the series opener for the Phillies, looking for his 16th career victory against Atlanta in his 34th career appearance. Braves starter Julio Teheran is in just his second season as a full-time major leaguer, but can post his second consecutive 14-victory season with a win Monday. Philadelphia first baseman Ryan Howard belted his 20th homer Sunday, reaching 20 for the first time since 2011 and for the eighth time in his career.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, ESPN, CSN (Philadelphia), SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies LH Cole Hamels (7-6, 2.59 ERA) vs. Braves RH Julio Teheran (13-9, 2.90)

Hamels enters his 25th start having allowed three earned runs in each of his past three starts, winning one and drawing two no-decisions. He beat the Braves in Atlanta on July 19, giving up one run on four hits in seven innings, starting a five-start streak in which Hamels gave up one earned run or less. Hamels is 4-4 in 12 road startsdespite posting a sparkling 1.74 ERA and allowing only two homers in 82 2/3 innings.

Teheran lost three starts in a row, including his first two August outings, but has won his next three starts by allowing only three runs total in 18 1/3 innings. The 23-year-old, who went 14-8 a season ago, held the Mets to one run on three hits in 6 1/3 innings Wednesday. Teheran threw his first career complete-game shutout against the Phillies on April 16 and is 2-0 with a 0.75 ERA in three starts against Philadelphia in 2014.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia SS Jimmy Rollins went 3-for-5 Sunday, tying Hall of Famer Richie Ashburn for the franchise mark for multi-hit games (657).

2. The Phillies traded OF/1B John Mayberry Jr. to Toronto on Sunday for minor-league 3B Gustavo Pierre.

3. Atlanta CF B.J. Upton is 1-for-23 and Braves SS Andrelton Simmons is 1-for-14 lifetime against Hamels.

PREDICTION: Braves 2, Phillies 1