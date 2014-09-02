Preview: Phillies at Braves

The Atlanta Braves have struggled all season to consistently score runs, but the offensive futility reached a new low Monday as four Philadelphia Phillies pitchers combined for a no-hitter. The Braves host the Phillies for the second of three games Tuesday, and while the no-hitter grabbed people’s attention, the Braves have scored just one run in their last 27 innings. The Phillies continue to play well against playoff contenders, winning 7-0 in the series opener for their ninth victory in 13 games.

Philadelphia’s Ben Revere will long remember Monday as well, and not for the no-hitter as much as for driving in a career-high five runs (33 percent of his season total through 125 games entering Monday). Revere is hitting .353 since June 26 and .372 against the Braves this season. Atlanta, which is 1 1/2 games behind Milwaukee for the second National League wild-card spot, has scored two runs or fewer 50 times in 2014, going 8-42.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Kyle Kendrick (7-11, 4.97 ERA) vs. Braves LH Mike Minor (6-8, 4.70)

Kendrick has won his last two starts, allowing four runs in each outing but posting victories over St. Louis and Washington. He has benefited from strong run support, getting five runs or more 13 times. Kendrick is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA in three starts against Atlanta this season and 8-4 with a 3.65 ERA versus the Braves in his career.

Minor has been outstanding in his last four starts and nearly unhittable in the last two, giving up just five hits and two runs in 14 2/3 innings against Cincinnati and the New York Mets. He held New York to one run on four hits with seven strikeouts in seven innings Thursday to win his second decision in a row. Minor is 2-4 with a 3.59 ERA in his career against Philadelphia but has not beaten the Phillies since Sept. 22, 2012.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia C Carlos Ruiz caught his third no-hitter Monday, the most among active catchers.

2. The Braves are 51-19 when hitting at least one home run and 31-47 when failing to go deep.

3. The Phillies’ bullpen has posted a 1.70 ERA in its last 25 games dating to Aug. 5.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Phillies 2