Preview: Phillies at Braves

The Atlanta Braves would like to salvage a game in their home series with the Philadelphia Phillies, but first they have to score a run. The Braves, who have managed a total of three hits - and zero runs - in the first two games of the set, hope to reverse that trend Wednesday afternoon. Atlanta’s offensive ineptitude actually goes back four games, a stretch during which the team managed a total of one run and was no-hit in Monday’s series-opening 7-0 defeat.

The Braves, who trail Milwaukee by 1 1/2 games in the race for the National League’s second wild-card spot, send veteran Ervin Santana to the mound against Phillies rookie David Buchanan. Santana has allowed two runs or fewer in six of his last eight starts and will be facing Philadelphia for the fifth time in 2014. Buchanan has gone 11 straight outings without giving up more than three runs and will be making his second start against Atlanta.

TV: 12:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH David Buchanan (6-7, 4.03 ERA) vs. Braves RH Ervin Santana (13-7, 3.53)

Buchanan gave up three runs in five innings with a season-high five walks in his first matchup against Atlanta - a 3-2 loss on June 29. Since that outing, the 25-year-old Atlanta native has logged at least six innings in six of his last seven starts, including six innings of one-run ball in Friday’s 4-1 loss to the New York Mets. He pitched 30 innings in August, allowing only one home run over the five starts.

Santana has yielded one run in each of his last two starts, including Friday’s 5-2 triumph over Miami in which he struck out seven over six innings. However, the 31-year-old walked four batters in that contest and has issued multiple free passes in eight of his last 10 starts. Ryan Howard is 4-for-12 with two homers, six RBIs and three walks against Santana, who is 2-1 with a 3.28 ERA against the Phillies in 2014.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta LF Justin Upton, who was hit by a pitch in his first at-bat Tuesday, left the game in the sixth inning with a bruised left triceps and is considered day-to-day.

2. Phillies CF Ben Revere, who is in contention for the NL batting title, has posted three straight two-hit games to raise his average to .311.

3. Right-handed batters are hitting .300 against Buchanan this season, while he has held lefties to a .223 clip.

PREDICTION: Phillies 4, Braves 2