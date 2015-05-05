Preview: Phillies at Braves

The road has been far from kind for the Philadelphia Phillies, but they have enjoyed their recent visits to Atlanta. The Phillies look to win just their third road series in the past 16 when they play at the Atlanta Braves in Tuesday’s second game of a three-game series, after Philadelphia won for the seventh time in its past 10 games at Atlanta with Monday’s 5-2 victory.

The victory improved Philadelphia’s road mark this season to 4-11 and marked a happy homecoming for former Braves outfielder and Atlanta area native Jeff Francoeur, who recorded his first four-hit game since 2012. The Braves, who fell short in their attempt to win consecutive games for the first time since April 10-11, are 7-14 since winning their first five contests. Rookie second baseman Jace Peterson collected two hits and is 10-for-26 in his past eight games. The Braves have used 25 different batting lineups in their first 25 games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Chad Billingsley (Triple-A: 1-1, 4.74 ERA) vs. Braves RH Shelby Miller (3-1, 2.17)

Billingsley, who has not pitched in the majors since making two starts for the Dodgers in 2013, struck out 16 in 19 innings across four starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The 30-year-old allowed seven runs in five innings April 25, but gave up only two unearned runs with six strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings Thursday. Billingsley won at least 10 games for the Dodgers every year from 2007-2012.

Miller has been the Braves’ best starter through the first month of the season, allowing less than three earned runs in every start. He lost Thursday to the Reds despite allowing only two earned runs (three runs total) with a season-best nine strikeouts in seven innings. Miller beat the Phillies five days earlier, giving up two runs on three hits in six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta RF Nick Markakis snapped a 0-for-14 skid with two hits Monday.

2. Philadelphia 1B Darin Ruf finished 3-for-5 with two runs scored Monday and is 6-for-12 in his past three contests.

3. Billingsley, who underwent arm surgeries in 2013 and 2014, last pitched in the majors on April 15, 2013 for Los Angeles against San Diego.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Phillies 3