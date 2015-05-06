Preview: Phillies at Braves

The Atlanta Braves attempt to finish .500 on their 10-game homestand when the square off with the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday in the finale of a three-game set. The Braves evened the set with a 9-0 victory on Tuesday behind Shelby Miller’s complete-game three-hitter - their second shutout win in the past three games.

Atlanta’s Kelly Johnson hit a combined seven homers with a trio of American League teams last year, but he went deep for the sixth time this season and drove in four runs to fuel Tuesday’s rout. Freddie Freeman also homered among his three hits to extend both his hitting and RBI streaks to three games. Slumping Philadelphia second baseman Chase Utley, hitless in his last 13 at-bats and batting .103, was given Tuesday off and may sit out again Wednesday. Mike Foltynewicz makes his second major-league start Wednesday against the Phillies’ Jerome Williams.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Jerome Williams (2-1, 4.08 ERA) vs. Braves RH Mike Foltynewicz (1-0, 3.60)

Williams came up short in his bid to win his third straight start and settled for a no-decision last time out at Miami, allowing three runs over five innings. He beat the Braves in his previous turn with a season-high 6 2/3 innings of three-run ball. Williams has struggled overall against the Braves, logging a 2-3 record and 5.09 ERA in nine appearances (eight starts) while serving up eight homers in 46 innings.

Foltynewicz was victorious in his first major-league start, navigating five innings and permitting three runs (two earned) on six hits to beat Cincinnati. It was an eventful season debut for the 23-year-old Illinois native, who also delivered a two-run double but allowed the Reds to swipe five bases. Foltynewicz made one relief appearance versus Philadelphia last year while with Houston, giving up two runs in two innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Johnson has 15 RBIs over his last 11 games.

2. Phillies RHP Dustin McGowan walked four batters in relief Tuesday to push his team’s total to a major league-high 114.

3. Braves 2B Jace Peterson is 13-for-33 over his last 10 games.

PREDICTION: Phillies 5, Braves 3