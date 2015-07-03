Preview: Phillies at Braves

Julio Teheran won 14 games to help the Atlanta Braves win the National League East two years ago, and he followed up with 14 victories last season. But as the Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday looking to stay close in the East, they desperately need Teheran to resemble a top-of-the-rotation starter and not the inconsistent pitcher they have seen far too often in 2015.

The 24-year-old Teheran surrendered four runs or more in four of his past five starts and arguably has been the Braves’ least-effective starter the past month. Philadelphia knows about starting rotation struggles, having seen its starters pitch fewer than six innings 13 times in the past 16 games while posting a 7.70 ERA. One bright spot for the Phillies is third baseman Maikel Franco, who was named the NL’s Rookie of the Month after hitting .391 in June with eight homers. The Phillies have lost seven of eight after being swept in a four-game set with Milwaukee, while the Braves won the final two games of a three-game series against Washington to pull within five games of the division lead.

TV: 7:35 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies LH Adam Morgan (1-0, 1.59 ERA) vs. Braves RH Julio Teheran (5-4, 4.94)

Morgan tries again to make his second major-league start after Saturday’s outing against Washington was rained out after two innings. Morgan, who gave up three hits in two innings in the postponed contest, won his debut June 21, allowing one run on six hits with six strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings against St. Louis. A third-round pick in the 2011 draft, Morgan lost all six of his decisions at Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season with a 4.74 ERA.

Teheran’s past three outings illustrate his up-and-down season: six runs on 13 hits against Boston on June 16, followed by seven shutout innings of one-hit ball against Miami five days later, then six runs on nine hits allowed in six innings Saturday at Pittsburgh. Since a 3-1 start, Teheran is 2-3 with a 5.55 ERA in his past 10 outings. He is 3-3 in eight career games against the Phillies.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia INF Cesar Hernandez has hit safely in his past seven games and is batting .426 (20-47) in his past 11 contests.

2. Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman told reporters Thursday he does not expect to return from a sprained right wrist until after the All-Star break.

3. The Braves have scored 28 runs in 13 games since Freeman was injured, scoring two runs or fewer eight times in the past 10 games.

PREDICTION: Braves 6, Phillies 4