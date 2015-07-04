Preview: Phillies at Braves

There is no denying the Philadelphia Phillies are experiencing one of the worst seasons in franchise history, but rookie third baseman Maikel Franco continues solidifying his standing as a pillar of the team’s future foundation. Franco comes into Philadelphia’s contest Saturday at the Atlanta Braves hitting .299 with 10 homers and 34 RBIs after collecting two hits in Friday’s 2-1 loss.

His counterpart at third base this series, Atlanta’s Juan Uribe, made his major-league debut in 2001 – when Franco was 8 years old. Uribe also is producing offensively, hitting his fourth homer in the past six games Friday to keep the Braves within five games of Washington in the National League East. The Braves have slugged four homers in three games in July but still rank last in the majors with 49 longballs – one behind the Phillies. Atlanta has won four of its past five despite scoring only 11 runs during that stretch.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, FOX

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Kevin Correia (0-2, 3.60 ERA) vs. Braves LH Alex Wood (5-5, 3.17)

The 34-year-old Correia was signed June 8 by the Phillies after making six minor-league starts with San Francisco. He fired 5 2/3 shutout innings four days later in his season debut, but has lost two of next three starts allowing 14 runs – including six unearned runs – in 14 1/3 innings. Correia, a 13-year-veteran who makes his 358th big-league appearance, is 4-3 with a 3.88 ERA in 13 games against Atlanta, beating the Braves last year while with the Dodgers.

Wood went 2-3 in six June starts, posting a 2.72 ERA with a 1.21 WHIP while showing better command of the strike zone. He gave up three earned runs or fewer five times last month, allowing five hits with no walks and eight strikeouts in 7 1/3 shutout innings Sunday at Pittsburgh. Wood faced the Phillies twice in his first six starts of 2015, recording two no-decisions while allowing three runs on 14 hits in 10 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Phillies are on pace to lose 108 games; Philadelphia has not lost 100 games in a season since 1961.

2. Atlanta CF Cameron Maybin finished with three hits Friday and has at least one hit in eight of his past 10 contests.

3. Philadelphia 1B Ryan Howard has 50 homers and 140 RBIs in 162 career games (a full season) against the Braves.

PREDICTION: Braves 3, Phillies 1