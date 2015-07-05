Preview: Phillies at Braves

Count the host Atlanta Braves among those who would not mind seeing Cole Hamels traded, and they could face him for the last time in a Philadelphia Phillies uniform on Sunday in the finale of a three-game series. Hamels, arguably the top target for contending teams leading up to the July 31 trade deadline, is 16-9 all-time against the Braves with a 3.21 ERA.

The Phillies have lost six in a row and hope Hamels can keep them from being swept for the eighth time this season. Atlanta recorded its highest run total since May 21 in Saturday’s 9-5 victory, and have won four in a row to remain five games behind Washington in the National League East. Cameron Maybin is hitting .318 with 34 RBIs and 13 stolen bases since May 1, collecting three hits for the seventh time in that span during Saturday’s victory. The Braves’ bullpen has posted a 2.25 ERA through four games this month, after entering July with a 4.55 ERA for the season.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies LH Cole Hamels (5-6, 3.22 ERA) vs. Braves RH Shelby Miller (5-4, 2.20)

The Phillies have scored three runs or less in 11 of Hamels’ 16 starts, and the 31-year-old has posted a 1.32 ERA in five no-decisions, allowing five earned runs in 34 innings. Hamels is winless in his past six starts, getting a no-decision Tuesday against Milwaukee despite allowing two runs on five hits in seven innings. Hamels, who has not faced the Braves yet in 2015, is sixth in the National League in strikeouts per nine innings (9.56).

Lack of run support also has hampered Miller, who nonetheless is a strong candidate to make the All-Star team in his first season with Atlanta. Miller gave up five runs (four earned) on eight hits with 10 strikeouts in five innings Tuesday in a loss to Washington, but the Braves have scored four runs in his past three starts. Miller won five of his first six decisions on the season, including a pair of victories over the Phillies – punctuated by a complete-game three-hit shutout with eight strikeouts May 5.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia 2B Cesar Hernandez extended his hitting streak to nine games with two hits Saturday, and is batting .418 in his past 13 contests.

2. Atlanta turned two double plays Saturday and enters the series finale one ahead of Pittsburgh for the major-league lead with 93.

3. The Phillies are a major-league worst 9-31 on the road and have lost 14 of their past 16 series away from home.

PREDICTION: Braves 3, Phillies 2