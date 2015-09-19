Preview: Phillies at Braves

There are plenty of rookies residing on center stage as baseball’s pennant races hit the home stretch, but one of the better ones is putting together an outstanding debut campaign outside of the spotlight. The Philadelphia Phillies play the middle game of a three-game series Saturday at the Atlanta Braves, and Philadelphia center fielder Odubel Herrera comes into the contest with a .297 average, 27 doubles and 14 stolen bases.

Herrera can become the sixth rookie in the past 25 years to finish the season with a .300 average, 25 or more doubles and 15 or more steals – and the first since the Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout in 2012. It is a promising aspect of an otherwise dismal 2015 for Philadelphia, which lost Friday’s series opener 2-1 and sits two games behind the equally struggling Braves in the battle to avoid baseball’s worst record. Friday’s victory was Atlanta’s fifth in the past 31 games – three of those wins have come against Philadelphia. Arodys Vizcaino recorded his fifth save in six chances since taking over as Atlanta’s closer in early August, his second-consecutive scoreless outing after allowing five runs in his previous four games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Jerad Eickhoff (1-3, 3.90 ERA) vs. Braves RH Ryan Weber (0-1, 4.38)

Acquired from Texas at the trade deadline in the Cole Hamels’ deal, Eickhoff has pitched well in four of his first five starts with the Phillies after going 12-5 with a 3.85 ERA in the minors this season. He rebounded from allowing six runs in four innings to the Red Sox on Sept. 6 to hold the Cubs to one run on three hits with eight strikeouts in seven innings Sept. 12. The 25-year-old has limited right-handers to a .175 average with 18 strikeouts in 63 at-bats.

Weber made his major-league debut at Philadelphia on Sept. 8 and took the loss despite an impressive performance, allowing two runs on four hits with one walk in six innings. The 25-year-old struggled in his second start Sunday against the Mets, giving up four runs on five hits and hit two batters in 6 1/3 innings. Weber made 38 appearances (nine starts) between Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett, going 6-5 with a 2.35 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta 3B/OF Adonis Garcia, who has eight homers since the All-Star break, was removed from Friday’s game after a baserunning mistake that ended the first inning.

2. Philadelphia left 12 runners on base Friday, one off its season high, and finished 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

3. One positive for the Braves, who snapped a 12-game home losing streak Tuesday: Atlanta has won each of its past 17 home games decided by one run, a franchise record.

PREDICTION: Phillies 4, Braves 2