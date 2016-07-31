Preview: Phillies at Braves

After missing most of April with a hamstring injury and struggling to find himself offensively in his first season with the Atlanta Braves, center fielder Ender Inciarte has discovered his hitting stroke. The Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies in the finale of a four-game series Sunday as Inciarte seeks to extend an 11-game hitting streak, a stretch during which he has batted .310.

Inciarte will have a new teammate in the outfield soon as the Braves traded suspended outfielder Hector Olivera to San Diego for Matt Kemp, giving Atlanta – last in the majors in homers – a legitimate power threat who is expected to join his new team by Tuesday. Philadelphia has won two of the first three games in the series, thrashing the Atlanta bullpen for six runs in Saturday’s 9-5 victory. The Phillies continue to struggle in the clutch, hitting .159 with runners in scoring position through nine games of their 10-game road trip. Catcher Cameron Rupp snapped a 5-for-35 skid with three hits and two runs scored Saturday.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Jerad Eickhoff (6-12, 3.83 ERA) vs. Braves RH Joel De La Cruz (0-3, 4.66)

Eickhoff leads the National League in losses while experiencing the ups and downs of a promising pitcher making his 30th career start Sunday. He posted a 2.23 ERA in June while going 3-2, but is 1-3 with a 5.23 ERA in five July outings, losing his past three decisions. Eickhoff’s last victory came against the Braves on July 4 (two runs, five hits, eight strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings), and he is 2-1 with a 2.37 ERA in three starts against Atlanta this season.

With Lucas Harrell traded to Texas, the Braves turn to De La Cruz, who has lost both of his starts with Atlanta this season while posting a 5.25 ERA and giving up three homers in 12 innings. The 27-year-old took the loss against the Phillies in his second start July 4, giving up seven runs (four earned) on nine hits in six innings. Since moving to the bullpen after that defeat, he is 0-1 with a 3.68 ERA in seven appearances but has not pitched more than 1 2/3 innings in any outing.

WALK-OFFS

1. Phillies SS Freddy Galvis drove in two runs Saturday, giving him nine RBIs in 12 games against the Braves this season.

2. Atlanta C Tyler Flowers hit off a tee Saturday as he recovers from a broken left hand, and told reporters afterward he hopes to return in two weeks.

3. The Braves streak of 18 2/3 scoreless innings by their bullpen ended in the sixth inning Saturday as the Phillies scored two runs off Eric O’Flaherty.

