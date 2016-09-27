Preview: Phillies at Braves

The Atlanta Braves open the final homestand at Turner Field on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, looking to refocus on baseball after Sunday’s series finale at Miami was canceled following the stunning death of Marlins’ star Jose Fernandez. The Braves have won seven of their past eight games entering their final six home dates before moving to SunTrust Park in 2017, but Sunday’s tragedy impacted Atlanta’s players who competed against Fernandez for the past four seasons.

“It’s utter disbelief and shock,” said Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman, who brings a 28-game hitting streak into Tuesday’s opener – one from matching Boston’s Jackie Bradley Jr. for the longest in the majors in 2016. The Phillies start the week having lost 16 of their past 26, no defeat more demoralizing than Sunday’s 17-0 thrashing by the New York Mets during which Philadelphia gave up a grand slam, two walks and a hit batsman in bases-loaded situations. “Obviously the bullpen has scuffled for a while,” said Philadelphia manager Pete Mackanin, whose relievers posted a 14.29 ERA in the four-game series. The two teams have split the first 16 meetings this season.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Jerad Eickhoff (11-14, 3.75 ERA) vs. Braves RH Julio Teheran (6-10, 3.10)

Despite sharing the National League lead with 29 homers against through Sunday, Eickhoff has developed into a dependable starter in his second major-league season. He is 2-1 in four September starts with a 2.81 ERA and only three walks with 20 strikeouts, beating the Chicago White Sox with seven innings of three-run, six-hit pitching Wednesday. The 26-year-old is 2-1 with a 1.88 ERA in four starts against the Braves this season, and has posted a 1.09 WHIP while going 5-4 in 13 second-half outings.

Teheran was slated to start Sunday’s game before the cancellation pushed him back to Tuesday, putting him in line to start the final game at Turner Field on Sunday against Detroit. Poor run support has hurt Teheran’s overall record this season, but he has benefited from Atlanta’s recent offensive surge in winning three of his past five starts. The 25-year-old is eighth in the NL in WAR (4.7) and 10th in the league in ERA, and is 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA in two starts against Philadelphia this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Phillies announced RHP Jake Thompson, who made his 10th start of the season Sunday, will not pitch again this season after combining for 183 1/3 innings between the minors and majors.

2. Braves CF Ender Inciarte enters Monday leading the majors with 97 hits since the All-Star break, nine off Terry Pendleton’s Atlanta-era record for most second-half hits (106, 1991).

3. Atlanta is last in the NL East, but has an opportunity to finish with a winning record against three teams in the division (Phillies, 8-8; Mets, 10-9; Marlins, 11-7).

PREDICTION: Braves 6, Phillies 3