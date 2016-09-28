Preview: Phillies at Braves

It only is appropriate in his final visit to Turner Field that Ryan Howard would punish the home team, and the slugger will look to do it again Wednesday when the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Atlanta Braves in the second contest of their three-game set. Howard belted a grand slam in the first inning of Tuesday’s 7-6 defeat, his 23rd career homer at the ballpark the Braves will leave after Sunday’s season finale.

Howard, who likely will not be re-signed by the Phillies in the offseason, has tortured the Braves in his career by registering 52 homers and 154 RBIs in 182 games. Philadelphia squandered a 6-0 lead in the opener as its beleaguered bullpen surrendered six runs in four innings, raising its total to 34 runs allowed in the last five contests. Freddie Freeman stretched his hitting streak to 29 games - tying the longest run in the major leagues this season and the third-longest in Atlanta history – with a fourth-inning homer, which also extended his on-base streak to 45 contests. Tuesday’s comeback improved the Braves’ record in September to 14-9 as they won for the eighth time in nine games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies LH Adam Morgan (2-10, 5.57 ERA) vs. Braves RH Mike Foltynewicz (8-5, 4.41)

Morgan has pitched better down the stretch in his second season, posting a 2.89 ERA in his last five outings with 24 strikeouts and only six walks. He struck out eight in his last start, allowing three runs and five hits over five innings Thursday against the New York Mets. Morgan, a native of the Atlanta suburbs, is 1-1 with a 2.08 ERA in two starts against the Braves this season.

Foltynewicz makes his first start since taking a line drive off his leg on Sept. 12 against Miami, a game in which he gave up five runs and 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings. The 24-year-old is 4-0 in his last eight turns, giving up three runs or fewer five times in that span while striking out six or more in five of his last six outings. Foltynewicz, who leads the Braves in victories, surrendered five runs and eight hits in a loss to the Phillies on July 5.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta C Tyler Flowers has hit safely in 10 consecutive starts since Sept. 6.

2. Philadelphia LF Roman Quinn went 3-for-4 with two runs scored before leaving Tuesday's game in the seventh inning with a left oblique strain.

3. Atlanta traded Gordon Beckham to San Francisco on Tuesday for fellow INF Rich Rodriguez.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Phillies 3