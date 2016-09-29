Preview: Phillies at Braves

Freddie Freeman is giving the Atlanta Braves and their fans something to pay attention to as the team marches toward its first last-place finish since 1990. The slugging first baseman will try to extend a pair of impressive offensive streaks as the Braves seek a three-game sweep of the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.

Freeman singled in the sixth inning of Wednesday's 12-2 win to become the third Atlanta Braves' player all-time to hit safely in 30 straight games, three behind Dan Uggla's 2011 run and one shy of Rico Carty's 1970 streak. The 27-year-old also has reached base in a career-high 46 consecutive contests, six shy of Gary Sheffield's Atlanta record (2002). Matt Kemp homered and Dansby Swanson scored three times Wednesday for the Braves, who have won nine of their last 10 games overall and six straight versus the Phillies. Philadelphia's bullpen gave up three runs in three innings in the middle game of the set and it has been pounded for 23 earned runs in 11 innings over the last three contests.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Jeremy Hellickson (12-10, 3.78 ERA) vs. Braves RH Josh Collmenter (3-0, 4.19)

Hellickson needs one win to match his career high of 13, established in 2011, and 4 1/3 innings to reach 190 for the first time in his seven-year career. He followed up a three-hit shutout of Miami on Sept. 17 with 4 1/3 rocky innings at the New York Mets on Friday, allowing six runs. The 29-year-old is 1-0 with a 4.08 ERA in three career starts against the Braves and will be wary of Kemp, who is 7-for-18 with a home run, a triple and a double against him.

Collmenter has won his first two starts since being traded to the Braves by Arizona earlier this month. He limited the Marlins to two runs and five hits in seven frames last Thursday while throwing 106 pitches, his highest total since April 17, 2015. The Michigan native is 1-3 with a 4.78 ERA in 12 games (five starts) in his career versus Philadelphia.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Phillies are 16-35 against division foes since May 20.

2. Braves CF Ender Inciarte has 14 multi-hit efforts in his last 25 games.

3. Atlanta's six-game winning streak versus Philadelphia is its longest since a seven-gamer in 2012.

PREDICTION: Braves 6, Phillies 4