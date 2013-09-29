(Updated: CORRECTS “4-3” to “5-2” in GAME NOTEBOOK RECASTS 1st and 3rd notes in GAME NOTEBOOK UPDATES Cuddyer’s average in GAME NOTEBOOK)

Braves 12, Phillies 5: Elliot Johnson drove in a career-high five runs while Gerald Laird matched a career-high with four hits and scored four times as host Atlanta prevailed in its final postseason tuneup.

Rookie Evan Gattis had three hits - including a two-run homer - while Jose Constanza also had two RBIs for the National League East champion Braves (96-66), who will host Los Angeles in Game 1 of a National League Division Series on Thursday. Atlanta finished a club-record 56-25 at home.

Julio Teheran (14-8) allowed four runs and six hits in five innings to finish with four wins in his final five starts, but had his string of eight straight outings of pitching at least six innings snapped. Erik Kratz homered for the Phillies (73-89), who lost nine of their final 11 games to conclude their first losing season since 2002.

Gattis’ 21st home run came on a 3-2 pitch with two outs in the first inning to give Atlanta a 3-0 lead. After Kratz made it 5-4 with his three-run blast in the fourth, Constanza delivered a two-run two-out pinch-hit single in the fifth.

The Braves broke it open with three runs in the sixth inning - highlighted by Johnson’s two-run triple - and Johnson added a two-run single in the eighth. The Phillies’ Zach Miner (0-2) yielded five runs and seven hits while walking three in 2 1/3 innings.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Atlanta 3B Chris Johnson did not play because of a sore right shoulder and finished with a .321 average - second to Colorado’s Michael Cuddyer (.331) in the National League. ... The Braves won the season series with Los Angeles 5-2. ... Andrelton Simmons had three hits and scored three runs for Atlanta, which spent all but one day - April 4 - in first place this season.