Braves 2, Phillies 1

ATLANTA -- Julio Teheran continued his pattern of excellence at home, allowing only one unearned run in seven innings in the Atlanta Braves’ 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night at Turner Field.

Teheran (6-4) improved to 5-0 at home. He wobbled at times, allowing seven hits and three walks with four strikeouts. Teheran escaped from a bases-loaded situation in the second inning and was helped by two Philadelphia base-running mistakes that ended threats.

The winning run came on a homer by third baseman Juan Uribe, his seventh of the season, to lead off the seventh against rookie Adam Morgan. Uribe hit the first pitch just beyond the 380-foot sign in left field.

Atlanta’s Luis Avilan pitched a scoreless eighth. Jim Johnson allowed two singles in the ninth but was aided by a double play and picked up his fifth save of the year.

Morgan pitched a career-high seven innings and allowed two runs, five hits and two walks with five strikeouts. The left-hander, who grew up in suburban Atlanta, also scored the Phillies’ only run.

The Braves scored the game’s first run in the second inning. Left fielder Jonny Gomes hit the first pitch he saw from Morgan deep into the left field bleachers for his fifth homer of the year.

The Phillies tied the score 1-1 in the fifth. Morgan reached on an error when his swinging bunt got past Teheran and second baseman Jace Peterson tried to flip the ball with his glove to first base, only to have it go over the head of Chris Johnson. Morgan moved to second on a sacrifice by center fielder Odubel Herrera and scored when second baseman Cesar Hernandez singled to right field.

The single extended Herrera’s hitting streak to seven games.

NOTES: The Braves made two more trades to obtain international pool bonus money. They acquired slot No. 87 from the Los Angeles Dodgers for RHP Caleb Dirks and OF Jordan Paroubek and slots No. 73 and 103 from Tampa Bay for RHP Garrett Fulenchek. None of the players have competed above Double-A. ... The Phillies said 2B Chase Utley will not return from an ankle injury until after the All-Star Game and that RHP Jerome Williams (left hamstring) might make a rehab start next week for Triple-A Reading. Williams has been on the DL since May 17. ... Saturday’s second game of the three-game series matches Atlanta LHP Alex Wood (5-5, 3.17 ERA) against Philadelphia’s Kevin Correia (0-2, 3.60).