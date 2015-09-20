Braves 2, Phillies 1

ATLANTA -- Veteran catcher A.J. Pierzynski singled in the winning run in the ninth inning to give the Atlanta Braves a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday and a sweep of the three-game series.

The Braves won it against reliever Luis Garcia (3-6) when shortstop Andrelton Simmons reached on an infield single and took third on a throwing error by third baseman Cody Asche. Simmons stole third base and second baseman Jace Peterson walked.

The Phillies brought in a fifth infielder, but it didn’t matter. Pierzynski hit the first pitch he saw into left center to drive in the winning run.

Peter Moylan (1-0) was the winning pitcher.

The Braves wasted an outstanding effort from right-hander Julio Teheran. He pitched 8 1/3 innings and allowed one run on five hits, with eight strikeouts and one walk.

Teheran retired the first 18 batters he faced and escaped eighth-inning trouble to beat Philadelphia for the fourth time this season. It is the fourth consecutive start in which Teheran has allowed two or fewer runs.

The Phillies didn’t get their first hit until second baseman Freddy Galvis led off the seventh inning with a sharp single up the middle.

Teheran pitched out of trouble in the eighth. He allowed the first two runners to reach, but catcher Cameron Rupp popped up a sacrifice bunt, which Teheran caught and threw to second for the double play.

The Phillies finally got to Teheran in the ninth. He allowed a one-out single to left fielder Aaron Altherr, a ball that center fielder Cameron Maybin dropped after making a diving catch. Brian Bogosevic, who entered the game to play left field in the fifth inning, singled and chased Teheran.

With runners on first and second, Atlanta brought in sidewinding reliever Peter Moylan. He retired right fielder Jeff Francoeur on a soft fly to right field but gave up a single to shortstop Andres Blanco. Todd Cunningham, inserted for defense in the top of the inning, threw late to the plate and Altherr scored.

Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola also pitched well. He allowed one run over seven innings, with three walks and four strikeouts.

The Braves scored their only run in the first inning. Right fielder Michael Bourn grounded to second base, but Freddy Galvis misplayed the ball and it rolled into the outfield. Originally ruled a two-base error, the scorekeeper changed the ruling to a double.

Third baseman Hector Olivera singled and first baseman Freddie Freeman lined an opposite-field single to left to score Bourn. But the rally ended when left fielder Adonis Garcia grounded into a double play.

The Braves threatened again in the seventh. Garcia walked and center fielder Cameron Maybin singled to right. Garcia took third, but Maybin was thrown out at second base trying to stretch by right fielder Jeff Francoeur. But the Braves could not get Garcia around to score.

Atlanta (60-90) now leads Philadelphia (56-94) by four games for fourth place in the National League East, leaving the Phillies in position to get the first pick in the 2016 draft.

NOTES: Atlanta RHP Mike Foltynewicz has developed blood clots in his right arm. He has been hospitalized since Thursday. His status won’t be known until further examination. Foltynewicz has been on the disabled list with costochondritis since Sept. 2. ... Philadelphia LF Aaron Altherr was back in the lineup after missing Saturday’s game with a sore left wrist. Freddy Galvis started at second base for the second straight day after not starting there all season. ... Atlanta gave RF Nick Markakis the day off. He had started 145 of the team’s first 149 games. Michael Bourn started in right field and served as the leadoff hitter. ... Atlanta begins a six-game road trip in New York on Monday. The Braves will send RHP Shelby Miller (5-15, 3.00 ERA) to the mount against New York LHP Jonathon Niese (8-10, 4.31 ERA). ... The Phillies continue their road trip with a three-game series against Miami. Philadelphia RHP Aaron Harang (5-15, 5.04 ERA) will oppose Miami RHP Tom Koehler (10-13, 3.90 ERA) in the first game on Tuesday.